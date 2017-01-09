Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mixed luck for Reem Club

Monsters crash to huge defeat while Titans win by five wickets

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Reem Cricket Club stopped Dubai Monsters by 46 runs in the fifth Rons Enviro Cricket Cup being held at the Ocean Fair Sports Club in Dubai Investment Park ground.

Reem Club played two matches in the early round.

Batting first against Monsters, Reem posted a formidable 188 for eight in the allotted 20 overs.

Shehzad Ahmad top scored with 64 runs while Fayyaz Khan hit 32 runs and Waqas Akram scored a run-a-ball 26 runs.

Mohammad Waseem too chipped in with 21 runs. Safyan Ahmad three for 29 and Azhar Mahmoud, two for 15 were the main wicket takers for Monsters.

Chasing the target, Monsters were bowled out for 142 in 18.3 overs. Zia Ur Rahim top scored with 41 runs well backed by Atia Ur Rehaman with 39 runs. Waqas Ikram, Mohammad Waseem and Azhar Khan took two wickets each to put the brakes on Monsters’ batting.

In the second match Titan Club defeated Reem CC by five wickets. Batting first, Reem made 178 for 9 in 20 overs through Waqas Ikram breezy knock of 77 runs in 49 balls Faraz Razaq bowled well to take three wickets for 32 runs.

Chasing the total, Titan achieved their target in 17 overs. Saud Afzal cracked 115 in just 35 balls with help of 11 sixes and 9 fours, Shujaa Khan remained unbeaten on 20.

Brief scores:

Reem CC bt Dubai Monsters by 46 runs. Reem Cricket Club 188 for 8 in 20 overs. (Shehzad Ahmad 64, Fayyaz Khan 32, Waqas Akram 26, Safyan Ahmad 3 for 29 and Azhar Mahmoud, 2 for 15) Dubai Monsters. 142 in 18.3 overs. (Zia Ur Rehman 41, Atia Ur Rehman 39, Waqas Ikram 2 for 31, Mohammad Waseem 2 for 40, Azhar Khan 2 for 29) Man of the match: Waqas Ahmad

Titan Cricket Club bt Reem Cricket Club by 5 wickets. Reem CC, 178 for 9 in 20 overs (Waqas Ikram 77, Shehzad Ahmad 32, Faraz Razq 3 for 32, Ahmad Khan 2 for 22 balls) Titan CC 179 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Sayd Afzal 115, Shujaa Khan 20, Mohammad Waseem 2 for 27, Fayaz Khan 2 for 43) Man of the match: Saud Afzaal.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Nisha’s dream is to play a World Cup for UAE

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish