Mixed luck for Reem Club

Dubai: Reem Cricket Club stopped Dubai Monsters by 46 runs in the fifth Rons Enviro Cricket Cup being held at the Ocean Fair Sports Club in Dubai Investment Park ground.

Reem Club played two matches in the early round.

Batting first against Monsters, Reem posted a formidable 188 for eight in the allotted 20 overs.

Shehzad Ahmad top scored with 64 runs while Fayyaz Khan hit 32 runs and Waqas Akram scored a run-a-ball 26 runs.

Mohammad Waseem too chipped in with 21 runs. Safyan Ahmad three for 29 and Azhar Mahmoud, two for 15 were the main wicket takers for Monsters.

Chasing the target, Monsters were bowled out for 142 in 18.3 overs. Zia Ur Rahim top scored with 41 runs well backed by Atia Ur Rehaman with 39 runs. Waqas Ikram, Mohammad Waseem and Azhar Khan took two wickets each to put the brakes on Monsters’ batting.

In the second match Titan Club defeated Reem CC by five wickets. Batting first, Reem made 178 for 9 in 20 overs through Waqas Ikram breezy knock of 77 runs in 49 balls Faraz Razaq bowled well to take three wickets for 32 runs.

Chasing the total, Titan achieved their target in 17 overs. Saud Afzal cracked 115 in just 35 balls with help of 11 sixes and 9 fours, Shujaa Khan remained unbeaten on 20.

Brief scores:

Reem CC bt Dubai Monsters by 46 runs. Reem Cricket Club 188 for 8 in 20 overs. (Shehzad Ahmad 64, Fayyaz Khan 32, Waqas Akram 26, Safyan Ahmad 3 for 29 and Azhar Mahmoud, 2 for 15) Dubai Monsters. 142 in 18.3 overs. (Zia Ur Rehman 41, Atia Ur Rehman 39, Waqas Ikram 2 for 31, Mohammad Waseem 2 for 40, Azhar Khan 2 for 29) Man of the match: Waqas Ahmad

Titan Cricket Club bt Reem Cricket Club by 5 wickets. Reem CC, 178 for 9 in 20 overs (Waqas Ikram 77, Shehzad Ahmad 32, Faraz Razq 3 for 32, Ahmad Khan 2 for 22 balls) Titan CC 179 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Sayd Afzal 115, Shujaa Khan 20, Mohammad Waseem 2 for 27, Fayaz Khan 2 for 43) Man of the match: Saud Afzaal.