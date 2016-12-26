Last-ball win for Ocean Fair in final

Ocean Fair Strikers and Reem Cricket Club captains with top individual award winners of the Shijana Cup tournament.

Dubai. Septuagenarian Freddy Sidhwa inspired Ocean Fair Strikers emerged as the champions of the Shijana Cup tournament defeating Reem Cricket Club through an exciting last ball victory.

This tournament, which is among the oldest tournaments in the UAE staged its 15th edition at the Ocean Fair Sports Club in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) ground.

Sidhwa who has played in all the editions not only lifted the Shijana Cup as captain but also bagged the best bowler of the tournament award. Shameer Ahmad of Shijana Trading company that sponsored the event, has over the last 15 years donated all the prizes for the tournament.

Sidhwa, after winning the toss, elected to field. Reem Cricket Club posted a challenging 145 for 5 in 20 overs. Saeed Anwar (39) Khan Baba (28), Irfan Butt (21) and Mohammed Waseem hitting an unbeaten 23. If not for Shafaqar Ali’s tight bowling taking two wickets for 34 backed by Sidhwa, Sharaz Ahmad and Nawaz Farhan with one wicket each, Reem could have posted a bigger total.

Chasing the total, Ocean Fair maintained the run flow through Rohan Bangash’s knock of 59 runs. Bangash got only little support from other end with Waheed Ahmad chipping in with 15 runs. Azeem Akbar and Azhar Khan took two wickets each to make the chase very difficult. Sheraz Ahmad through an unbeaten 18 ensured Ocean reach the target. Bangash was judged the man of the final.

Brief scores:

Reem CC 145 for 5 in 20 overs (Saeed Anwar 39; Khan Baba 28, Irfan Butt 21, Shafaqat Ali 2 for 34 Ocean Fair Striker 146 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohan Bangash 59; Azeem Akbar 2 for 28, Azhar Khan 2 for 12). Man of the match final: Rohan Bangash

Individual awards: Best bowler: Freddy Sidhwa, Best batsman: Ramiz Raja, Man of the Tournament: Shafaqt Ali.