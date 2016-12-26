Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Last-ball win for Ocean Fair in final

Skipper Sidhwa inspires winners with top award in 15-year-old tournament

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organisers
Ocean Fair Strikers and Reem Cricket Club captains with top individual award winners of the Shijana Cup tournament.
Gulf News
 

Dubai. Septuagenarian Freddy Sidhwa inspired Ocean Fair Strikers emerged as the champions of the Shijana Cup tournament defeating Reem Cricket Club through an exciting last ball victory.

This tournament, which is among the oldest tournaments in the UAE staged its 15th edition at the Ocean Fair Sports Club in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) ground.

Sidhwa who has played in all the editions not only lifted the Shijana Cup as captain but also bagged the best bowler of the tournament award. Shameer Ahmad of Shijana Trading company that sponsored the event, has over the last 15 years donated all the prizes for the tournament.

Sidhwa, after winning the toss, elected to field. Reem Cricket Club posted a challenging 145 for 5 in 20 overs. Saeed Anwar (39) Khan Baba (28), Irfan Butt (21) and Mohammed Waseem hitting an unbeaten 23. If not for Shafaqar Ali’s tight bowling taking two wickets for 34 backed by Sidhwa, Sharaz Ahmad and Nawaz Farhan with one wicket each, Reem could have posted a bigger total.

Chasing the total, Ocean Fair maintained the run flow through Rohan Bangash’s knock of 59 runs. Bangash got only little support from other end with Waheed Ahmad chipping in with 15 runs. Azeem Akbar and Azhar Khan took two wickets each to make the chase very difficult. Sheraz Ahmad through an unbeaten 18 ensured Ocean reach the target. Bangash was judged the man of the final.

 

Brief scores:

Reem CC 145 for 5 in 20 overs (Saeed Anwar 39; Khan Baba 28, Irfan Butt 21, Shafaqat Ali 2 for 34 Ocean Fair Striker 146 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohan Bangash 59; Azeem Akbar 2 for 28, Azhar Khan 2 for 12). Man of the match final: Rohan Bangash

Individual awards: Best bowler: Freddy Sidhwa, Best batsman: Ramiz Raja, Man of the Tournament: Shafaqt Ali.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

‘UAE must look beyond just Emirati fans’

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees