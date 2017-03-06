Mobile
Dubai Rhinos conquer Mammoths for Sloggers title

Sweet revenge for winners after league round defeat through Devarajah’s spell

Image Credit: Courtesy: DCC
Dubai Rhinos, the winners of the Saturday Silly Sloggers League with Dubai Cricket Council officials. Picture: DCC
Gulf News
 

Dubai. Dubai Rhinos lifted their game when it mattered most to conquer Dubai Mammoths and win the final of the Saturday Silly Sloggers League One, organised by Dubai Cricket Council at the Sevens cricket ground.

The final was special in many ways as Dubai Rhinos had lost to Dubai Mammoths in the league round and the win in the final was a sweet revenge.

Dubai Rhinos stopped the inform Dubai Mammoths opener A. K. Satish, who had slammed 71 in the league match and was adjudged best batsman of the tournament, to only 19 runs in the final. Lucky Abbas too failed scoring just seven runs. Javed Siddique chipped in with a run a ball 27.

Nikhil Srinivasan and Nashwan Nasir put on 61 runs with Nikhil hitting 58 from 45 balls while Nasir scored 21. Devarajan Srinivasan picked four quick wickets and restricted Mammoths to 175 for 9.

Rhinos chased well. Except for their skipper M. Saboowala who fell cheaply for 3, Farhan Khalid (33), Naresh Gunasekar (41), Qais Farooq (34) and Vinan Nair (42 n.o) ensured their team the victory with four balls to spare.

Though Red Knights didn’t make the final but two of their players — Karthik Vyna and Vijender Rana won the best bowler and player of the tournament awards respectively

 

Brief scores (final):

Dubai Rhinos bt Dubai Mammoths by six wickets. Dubai Mammoths 175 for 9 in 25 overs (Nikhil Srinivasan 58, Javed Siddique 27, Nashwan Nasir 21, Devarajan Srinivasan 4 for 17, Mukund Srinivasan 2 for 35) Rhinos 176 for 4 in 24.2 overs (Vinan Nair 42 n.o., Naresh Gunasekar 41, Qais Farooq 34, Farhan Khalid 33). Man of the match: Devarajan Srinivasan.

Individual awards: Best batsman: A K Satish (2 matches, 157 runs). Best bowler: Karthik Vyna (4 matches, 8 wickets) Player of the tournament: Vijender Rana (4 matches, 219 runs and 4 wickets).

