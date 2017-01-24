Consulate of Bangladesh lift Diplomat Cup

Consulate General of Bangladesh cricket team celebrate after winning the first Diplomat Cricket Championship Cup.

Sharjah: Diplomats in the UAE took time off from their hectic work to display their cricketing skills. The Consul General of India, Dubai which organised the first Diplomat Cricket Championship Cup at the Skyline University College (SUC) ground in Sharjah, produced some intense cricket as the Consulate of Bangladesh defeated the Consulate of Pakistan by 130 runs to emerge as the first winner of the tournament.

The event was a huge success with Consulate of India, South Africa, Bangladesh, United States of America, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Pakistan competing for the honours.

The two-day event was watched by Consuls General Anurag Bhushan of India, Syed Javed Hassan of Pakistan, Bodiruzzaman of Bangladesh, Charitha Yattogoda of Sri Lanka and representatives of Consulate General of South Africa, Afghanistan, and USA.

Commenting on the event, Anurag Bhushan said: “It is of great honour for CGI to patron such an event that is rooted mainly for the purpose of establishing good relationship with fellow consulates in the country. We are looking forward to more participation next year and we thank SUC for organising the whole tournament.”

The bowler of the tournament was Abdul Latif of Afghanistan, who claimed six wickets at a cost of 33 runs off six overs. Masoud Rana of Consulate of Bangladesh won the best batsman award and player of the tournament award. He was also the Man of the Final with 34 crucial runs. He scored a total of 99 runs in the tournament.