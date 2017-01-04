Mobile
Bukhatir XI take home their own oldest Twenty20 trophy

Team’s youngsters lift their game to thrash UCT Sharjah in final

Image Credit: Courtesy: SCC
Bukhatir XI players and team owners Waleed and KhalafBukhatir rejoice after winning the 26th Bukhatir League T20.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: It was a special moment for the newly formed Bukhatir XI team as they lifted the oldest Twenty20 cup in the UAE. So determined were the team players to take home the 26th Bukhatir League T20 Tournament Cup that they thrashed UCT Sharjah by a massive 153 runs in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to Gulf News after winning this tournament organised by Sharjah Cricket Council, Bukhatir XI skipper Khalid Shah said: “It was a privilege to play under the name of Bukhatir and also win this prestigious tournament. Our team is made up of only youngsters and they performed brilliantly throughout. We owe our success to our team owner Khalaf Bukhatir who takes special interest in every player and treats everyone like brothers, always encouraging us.”

Bukhatir XI team was formed by Waleed and Khalaf Bukhatir, the two sons of Abdul Rahman Bukhatir and they were present during the final.

“Every player gave their best especially Justin James who won the best bowler award. He has always rewarded me with a wicket and has been superb in all tournaments we have played. Our bowlers Mohammad Halan, Habib Ullah Khan, Mohammad Asif were all brilliant and our strong point was a good start to our innings,” added Shah, who opened the innings with Rameez Abdul Kareem.

This is Bukhatir XI’s second tournament triumph, after lifting the Al Dhaid T20 Cup and have now beaten the formidable Multiplex team in the ongoing 40-over Al Dhaid Cup and are eyeing this tournament title too.

Bukhatir XI, as usual, got off to a quick start through Shah’s knock of 33 from 18 balls with three boundaries and two sixes and with Kareem hitting 25 off 26 balls. They posted 47 runs in just over five overs. Hafiz Kaleem then swelled the total through a breezy knock of 66 runs from 30 balls with six boundaries and four sixes while Vishnu Sukumaran chipped in with 23 runs. Shiraz Ahmad smashed four boundaries and two sixes during his 17-ball unbeaten 40 to give Bukhatir XI an impressive 207 for 5.

UCT lost three quick wickets in the first four overs with just 15 runs on board and were shot out for 54 runs in 9.4 overs. Halan bagged four wickets in 10 balls conceding 13 runs.

Twenty-one-year-old James, after receiving the best bowler award, told Gulf News: “This is my third best bowler award in 2016 and to win the best bowler award in a tournament older than me makes it special.”

Brief scores:

Bukhatir XI bt UCT Sharjah by 153 runs. Bukhatir XI 207 for 5 in 20 overs (Khalid Shah 33, Rameez Abdul Kareem 25, Hafiz Kaleem 66, Vishnu Sukumaran 23, Shiraz Ahmad 40 n.o.; M Usman 2 for 23) UCT Sharjah 54 in 9.4 overs (Kashif Dawood 22; Mohammad Halan 4 for 13, Habib Ullah Khan 2 for 10, Mohammad Asif 2 for 11, Justin James 2 for 20). Man of the match: Hafiz Kaleem.

Individual awards:

Best batsman: Saleem Abdul Raheem (UCT Sharjah). Best bowler: Justin James (Bukhatir XI) Player of the tournament: Sumit Kumara (Sri Lankan CC).

United Arab Emirates
