Bukhatir XI plan to bring home their own cup

Sharjah: The newly formed Bukhatir XI will battle to win the tournament named after their team on Friday, December 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is a special moment for this team created by Abdul Rehman Bukhatir’s sons as the team, despite being new, has reached the final. If they can win this tournament, which is among the oldest in UAE domestic cricket, it will be a double delight. Their team clash with UCT Cricket Club for the 26th Bukhatir League T20 tournament title.

In the semi-finals, Bukhatir XI defeated Sharjah Academy by seven wickets while UCT CC trounced Sri Lanka CC by a massive 124 runs.

In the semi-final, the architect of Bukhatir XI’s win was a young spinner Justin James. Sharjah Academy lost an early wicket but Thasin Rahman blasted 56 from 45 deliveries. A middle-order collapse resulted in Sharjah Academy being able to manage only 117 for nine in 20 overs.

Young James, who has been the team’s star bowler in many matches recently, produced a deadly spell of four wickets from his three overs, conceding only four runs.

Bukhatir XI reached the target losing only three wickets. Opener Khalid Shah hit 25 runs while Rameez Abdul Kareem smashed four boundaries and a six to score a 14-ball 30 runs.

Waruna scored an unbeaten 22 while Zanal hit an unbeaten 20 from 16 balls to ensure the victory in 11.4 overs.

In the other match, three half centuries ensured UCT CC posted a massive 244 for three. Jamil Aslam gave a good start, smashing a 45-ball 82 peppered with four boundaries. Saleem A Raheem fired 60 from 36 balls.

Chasing a big target, Sri Lanka CC lost wickets at regular intervals as they were shot out for 120 in 19.2 overs.

Brief scores: Bukhatir XI bt Sharjah Academy by 7 wickets. Sharjah Academy: 117 for 9 in 20 overs (Thasin Rahman 56, Justin James 4 for 4). Bukhatir XI: 118 for 3 in 11.4 overs (Khalid Shah 25, Rameez Abdul Kareem 30, Waruna 22n.o, Zanal Naser 20n.o). Man of the match: Justin James.

UCT CC bt Sri Lanka CC by 124 runs. UCT: 244 for 3 in 20 overs (Jamil Aslam 82, Saleem A Raheem 60, Ghulam Murtaza 62n.o). Sri Lanka CC: 120 in 19.2 overs (Saumya Jeewantha 26; Muhammad Ajmal 3 for 8, Muhammad Althaf 3 for 3). Jamil Aslam.