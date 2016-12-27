Ajman set to become hub of turf cricket

Shaji-Ul Mulk, secretary general of the Ajman Cricket Council and member of Emirates Cricket Board.

Ajman: Ajman Cricket Council (ACC) has launched a five-month long cricket programme to ensure that cricketers in the UAE can get to play on turf wickets, which has opened the doors for B division and corporate teams to play on newly laid turf wickets.

This council, with its recently completed Ajman Eden Gardens, Ajman Mumbai Cricket grounds and Ajman Oval, will stage multiple cricket leagues and tournaments on their turf wickets and be made available at economical rates.

Speaking to Gulf News, Shaji-Ul Mulk, secretary general of the Ajman Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board member, said: “We have introduced this plan to give B division teams opportunities to play matches on turf wickets at affordable rates. Today, they pay over Dh15,000 to play on turf for just three matches, but we will ensure that they will get to play at least 10 matches at Dh16,000.”

Shaji, who is also the custodian and head of strategy and marketing of Domestic Cricket Development Committee, said: “It is important the players here get to play on turf wickets so that players from here are well equipped to play in international cricket where all matches are played on turf wickets.”

Ajman’s innovative cricket programme will run over a period of five months starting from first week January. This programme will include multiple cricket leagues and tournaments. “With three top class grounds with turf wickets, we want to make Ajman the hub of turf cricket. All matches will be covered on www.crichq.com and www.ajmancricketcouncil.com. Teams can contact the council through the website,” he said.

“The first tournament will be titled Alubond Corporate League and will be held at the newly built Ajman Eden Gardens cricket ground with some matches in the other two grounds’ turf wickets. All grounds have floodlit facilities too for night cricket. Participation is limited to amateur, corporate and B Division teams. Any player who has represented any A division or registered teams for the period after January 1, 2015 will not be allowed to participate. Exception to this condition would be UAE national (local) players. Top performers of the league will be recommended to Emirates Cricket Board Talent Hunt program and also top A division teams,” the official said.

The corporate league will be restricted to six teams. Each team will be guaranteed 10 games in Double Round Robin league format in addition to semi-finals and finals.