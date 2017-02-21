Afridi launches ICC Champions Trophy tour

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Afridi launches ICC Champions Trophy tour

Global tour takes off to mark 100 days to the start of the event

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi launched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Nissan Trophy global Tour in the presence of local school teams, cricket fans, ICC Academy coaches and ICC staff at the ICC Academy.

With 100 days to go for the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which will be played in England and Wales from the June 1 to the 18. The event features the top eight one-day teams in the world.

Afridi, addressing the gathering, said: “I want to thank the ICC and its sponsors for their support of cricket. By taking the Champions Trophy on a global tour, they’re enabling fans to connect with the event regardless of where they live and, hopefully, help us build a new generation of fans.”

The idea behind the tour is to bring the excitement of the ICC Champions Trophy closer to cricket fans around the world before it arrives in England at the start of the summer. As global partner and official car of the ICC, Nissan will be transporting the ICC Champions Trophy in official vehicles on the ground in major cities.

The trophy will visit all the competing nations in the next 100 days, heading to India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in March before flying to South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in April. The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Nissan Trophy Tour will culminate in a series of events across host cities in England and Wales in May, before the opening game between England and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 1.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson remarked: “The global trophy tour is the start of what will be a fantastic summer of cricket celebration in the UK with two major back-to-back events — the ICC Champions Trophy followed by the ICC Women’s World Cup. We are confident that the ICC Champions Trophy will be as competitive and thrilling as preceding editions, bringing together some of the finest 50-over cricketers in a short and sharp event in which every match counts.”

Roel de Vries, Nissan Corporate Vice-President and Global Head of Marketing, said: “We partnered with the ICC to bring cricket fans closer to the excitement of the game. We want the Nissan Trophy Tour to build excitement and anticipation on the journey towards the ICC Champions Trophy tournament in the UK in June.”

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
ICC Champions Trophy
follow this tag on MGNICC Champions Trophy
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
ICC Champions Trophy
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Teen puts old guard on notice

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen