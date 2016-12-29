ADCB stop Emirates NBD for inter-bank title

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ADCB stop Emirates NBD for inter-bank title

Kifayat cracks half century for winners in final

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organisers
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank that emerged champions of the Inter Bank T20 Cricket Tournament organised by Ajman Cricket Council.
Gulf News
 

Ajman: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) emerged as the best side in the Inter Bank cricket tournament organised by Ajman Cricket Council and supported by Red Bull.

In the final, ADCB stopped Emirates NBD by 44 runs at the Ajman Council ground. The star of ADCB’s triumph was Kifayat Ullah who cracked a half century to ensure the winners a challenging total.

Winning the toss, ADCB made full use of batting first by posting a significant 176 for eight. Though Wakas Khan bowled well to take three wickets for 26 runs, Kifayat dominated the bowlers through his knock of 53 runs. Zeeshan Mustafa too would have scored a half century but fell short by three runs.

Chasing the total, Emirates NBD could never manage the run rate, losing wickets at regular intervals. They were bowled out for 132 runs in 18 overs, Hamza Beg top scored with 47 runs while Nishesh Asthana hit 24 runs and Ranjeet Nair chipped in with 29 runs. Shadab Ahmed and Anwar Ali bowling a tight length to take three wickets each.

Brief scores

ADCB bt Emirates NBD by 44 runs. ADCB 176 For 8 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Mustafa 47, Kifayat Ullah 53, Rizwan Amant 23, Wakas Khan 3 for 26) Emirates NBD 132 in 18 overs (Nishesh Asthana 24, Hamza Beg 47, Ranjeet Nair 29, Shahdab Ahmed 3 For 14, Anwar Ali 3 for 28, Rizwan Amanat 3 for 15), Man of the match: Kiyayat Ullah.

Individual awards: Player Of The Tournament: Eranga Dislva (Emirates NBD), Best bowler Waqas Awan (ADCB). Best batsman Zeeshan Mustafa (ADCB).

 

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
abu dhabi commercial bank pjsc

Also In UAE Sport

Rizwan’s unbeaten knock ensure Alubond victory

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan