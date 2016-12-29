ADCB stop Emirates NBD for inter-bank title
Ajman: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) emerged as the best side in the Inter Bank cricket tournament organised by Ajman Cricket Council and supported by Red Bull.
In the final, ADCB stopped Emirates NBD by 44 runs at the Ajman Council ground. The star of ADCB’s triumph was Kifayat Ullah who cracked a half century to ensure the winners a challenging total.
Winning the toss, ADCB made full use of batting first by posting a significant 176 for eight. Though Wakas Khan bowled well to take three wickets for 26 runs, Kifayat dominated the bowlers through his knock of 53 runs. Zeeshan Mustafa too would have scored a half century but fell short by three runs.
Chasing the total, Emirates NBD could never manage the run rate, losing wickets at regular intervals. They were bowled out for 132 runs in 18 overs, Hamza Beg top scored with 47 runs while Nishesh Asthana hit 24 runs and Ranjeet Nair chipped in with 29 runs. Shadab Ahmed and Anwar Ali bowling a tight length to take three wickets each.
Brief scores
ADCB bt Emirates NBD by 44 runs. ADCB 176 For 8 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Mustafa 47, Kifayat Ullah 53, Rizwan Amant 23, Wakas Khan 3 for 26) Emirates NBD 132 in 18 overs (Nishesh Asthana 24, Hamza Beg 47, Ranjeet Nair 29, Shahdab Ahmed 3 For 14, Anwar Ali 3 for 28, Rizwan Amanat 3 for 15), Man of the match: Kiyayat Ullah.
Individual awards: Player Of The Tournament: Eranga Dislva (Emirates NBD), Best bowler Waqas Awan (ADCB). Best batsman Zeeshan Mustafa (ADCB).