Super Swede Ortendahl makes a big splash in Sharjah

By Adrian Abraham, Special to Gulf News

Sharjah: Sweden’s Emma-Nellie Ortendahl created history by becoming the youngest world champion in the Ladies Ski category at the 2016 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Sharjah.

The 18-year-old came into the race on pole, needing just four points to claim her maiden title at the same venue she had finished second last season.

However, history didn’t repeat itself as she put in a phenomenal performance to end her campaign more than 200 points ahead of her nearest opponent.

Her only challenger in the race was two-time defending champion Jennifer Menard of France who finished in third.

“It means a lot to me. I worked so hard for it and it feels amazing and crazy,” said the delighted Swede after wrapping up the title.

Ortendahl, who made her debut at just 14, enjoyed an outstanding season winning eight from a possible nine races in 2016.

“I worked so hard for it and have finally won [the championship],” remarked an ecstatic Ortendahl as she soaked in the atmosphere along Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon along Buhairah Corniche.

After a remarkable 2016 season, the Swede aims to build on her success heading into the new year.

“Now that I have won the World Championship, I’m going for the World Title in the ladies class and the European championship with the men.

Adrian Abraham is an intern at Gulf News