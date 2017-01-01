Mobile
USA thrash Czechs in Hopman Cup opener

Sock, Vandeweghe win both singles to clinch tie

Gulf News
 

Perth: The United States opened their Hopman Cup campaign in style with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in Perth on Sunday.

The American pair of Jack Sock and Coco Vandeweghe won both their singles matches to clinch the tie, and then made it a clean sweep with victory in the mixed doubles.

After Vanderweghe beat Lucie Hradecka 6-4, 6-2 to open the tie, Sock then edged past Adam Pavlasek in three sets.

The dead mixed doubles rubber was a relaxed affair played under the novel Fast Four format and the US came from a set down to win 2-4, 4-2, 4-1.

Sock, who is just one place in the rankings below last year’s career-high of world No. 22, traded winners with the inexperienced Pavlasek in the first set.

A break in the 11th game of gave Sock the advantage and the 24-year-old served out to clinch the set.

However, the 75th-ranked Pavlasek broke in the second game of the second set and fought back to level the tie.

An early break in the third set had Sock back on the right foot and he overcame some serving problems to win in just over two hours, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Sock, who at Rio 2016 became the first player to win two tennis medals at the same Olympics, conceded it was a rusty performance to start his year.

“It’s never easy after a decently long off season,” he said.

In the opening match of the tournament, the women’s singles, world number 36 Vandeweghe was far too good for Hradecka, winning in straight sets in just over an hour.

Vandeweghe admitted it was tough to be first on court after on New Year’s Day. “No one wants to be here at 10am after a new year,” she admitted.

“I’m 1-0 in 2017.”

 

Results

Hopman Cup

USA bt Czech Republic 3-0

Women’s singles: Coco Vandeweghe (USA) bt Lucie Hradecka (CZE) 6-4, 6-2

Men’s singles: Jack Sock (USA) bt Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Mixed doubles: Vandeweghe/Sock (USA) bt Hradecka/Pavlasek (CZE) 2-4, 4-2, 4-1 (fast four)

Results from the first day of the ATP/WTA Tour Brisbane International tennis tournament on Sunday (X denotes seed):

Brisbane International

Men

First Round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-3, 6-2

Women

First Round

Christina McHale (USA) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-3, 6-3

Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Elena Vesnina (RUS X7) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE X3) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3, 6-1

Daria Kasatkina (RUS) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-3, 6-3

Misaki Doi (JPN) bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

Results

