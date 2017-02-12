UAE A return to winning ways

Dubai: Hosts UAE A returned to winning ways as India joined Belgium and the Philippines as the three unbeaten teams after first three days of competition at the 23rd Nations Cup tennis being held at the Al Nasr Leisureland.

In Saturday’s matches, the UAE A team bounced back from their narrow 1-2 defeat against India, to blank out Ukraine 3-0 and improve their chances of a spot in the last four knockout stages. India, on the other hand, secured a fighting 3-0 win over Norway while Tunisia notched up their first victory with a 3-0 verdict against Syria.

Young Alvaro Beuno Gil gave the hosts the perfect start with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-2 win over Oleg Geraskin. Faris Al Janahi, a member of the UAE junior squad, showed a lot of resilience before powering his way to a 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 win over the experienced Maxim Politanskiy. With the UAE’s best player Omar Behroozian sitting out with a minor shoulder injury, Al Janahi then teamed up with his cousin Fahad Al Janahi to defeat Geraskin and Politanskiy 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.

India were the other team to maintain their perfect record with Ronak Manvja defeating the younger of the Linge brothers Christian, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4. Ajay Yadav then pocketed the second tie with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Thomas Linge. In the doubles, Shahajeb Shaikh teamed up with Yadav to breeze past the Linge duo 6-2, 6-1 in quick time.

Tunisia was the third team winning in the men’s competition with Hadi Ben Mlouka defeating Hani Al Sa’adi 7-5, 6-3, while Amir Ghedira got the better of Samir Shehada 6-1, 6-2. In the inconsequential third tie, Ghedira and Mlouka defeated Al Sa’adi and Morhaf Al Ahmad 6-0, 6-2.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up Philippines A and Serbia opened the women’s competition with wins over India and Philippines B, respectively. Philippines A brushed aside India 3-0, while Serbia dispatched off Philippines B 2-1.