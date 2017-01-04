Sizzling French sink Britain in Hopman Cup

Perth: Roger Federer’s comeback from injury struck its first hurdle on Wednesday when he was beaten by teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth.

In one of the highest quality singles matches ever seen in the 29-year history of the event, Federer showed plenty of the class, which has won him a record 17 Grand Slams, but couldn’t quite hold off the bold 19-year-old German.

He was left to rue his failure to serve out the first set when leading 5-3 as Zverev took a match ultimately decided by three tie-breakers, 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 30 minutes.

Federer was upbeat despite his defeat to a player he believes will be a star for the next decade.

“It was good to play for two and a half hours,” he said. “Sasha [Zverev] can serve big and showed what he can do, but I was happy how I hung around and I had some really good moments. As long as I am injury free and feeling good.”

It was only the 35-year-old’s second match since a six-month layoff due to knee and back injuries following his win over England’s Dan Evans on Monday.

France blank Britain

But Federer — who is out of the top 10 for the first time since late 2002 — said he was on the right track for the upcoming Australian Open.

“I am very happy, I have played five good sets so far,” he said.

“I am very pleased, practice has gone great, the matches have been a lot of fun and I am playing good tennis.”

France’s Richard Gasquet and Kristina Mladenovic overcame extreme heat to sweep Great Britain 3-0 and near the final of the tournament.

In sweltering conditions, the duo were too good for Britain’s Dan Evans and Heather Watson, winning both singles matches and the mixed doubles for their second successive win.

Gasquet and Mladenovic need to beat Swiss superstar Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic on Friday to be certain of topping their group and reaching Saturday’s decider against the United States.

Mladenovic bounced back from a disappointing loss to Germany’s Andrea Petkovic in France’s first tie to grind down Watson 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the women’s singles match.

As expected, world number 18 Gasquet was then too good for Evans, cruising through their encounter 6-4, 6-2.

Mladenovic and Gasquet then completed the rout with a 4-3 (5/4), 4-3 (5/2) win in the Fast Four mixed doubles rubber.

With the temperature passing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), the 42nd-ranked Mladenovic turned up the heat on Watson, the world number 75, from the outset.

The Frenchwoman secured an early break and took the first set, however the Brit levelled the tie with a timely break of serve in the 12th game of the second set.

But Mladenovic broke twice to move to a 5-2 lead in the third set and, after being broken back, she broke again to seal the victory in 135 minutes.

Mladenovic said the conditions were tough, but also good preparation for the upcoming Australian Open.

“It was very hot,” she said. “But it is the best preparation I can have when you come to Australia.

“I am happy I pulled through.”

Gasquet then outclassed Evans and after some injury concerns late last year, the Frenchman was pleased with his early season form.

“It is always tough to beat him,” he said. “I was very happy with how I played and I will take a lot of confidence from that.”