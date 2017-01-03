Serena-inspired teen Aiava makes WTA history

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Serena-inspired teen Aiava makes WTA history

Australian, 16, overcomes nerves and her opponent in Brisbane

Image Credit: AFP
Australia's Destanee Aiava hits a return against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US during their women's singles first round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane.
Gulf News
 

Brisbane: Australian teenager Destanee Aiava created a slice of history Tuesday when she became the first player born in the 2000s to win a main draw match on the WTA Tour.

The 16-year-old Aiava beat fellow qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Brisbane International in a rain-delayed match.

After play was halted on Monday night with Aiava leading 3-0 and 40-15 in the third set, the young Australian overcame nerves and a Mattek-Sands fightback to move into a second round clash against veteran Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Aiava will create further history at the Australian Open later this month when she becomes the first player born in the 2000s to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament.

Born in Australia to rugby-loving Samoan parents who knew nothing of tennis, Aiava began playing the sport at the age of five after watching Serena Williams in the Australian Open.

“I think it was just her vibe,” she said of Serena.

“Like, I couldn’t feel it from the other side of the TV, but it was just, like, her energy, and that kind of drew me to the sport.”

Aiava’s powerful physique has drawn comparisons with Serena, and the teenager admitted that she has based her game on the American superstar.

“Not so much a girl’s game — more a guy’s game,” she said. “More variety.”

Aiava said that nerves had got the better of her at the start of the match, played on Showcourt One in front of full stands.

“I was pretty nervous playing in front of that many people. I have never played in front of such a big crowd before,” she said.

“I think the first set of the match I started off pretty bad.

“I think coming out, onto the court, I need to work on not being so tight and feeling the pressure.

“But as the match progressed, I felt a little bit more relaxed.”

 

Results

ATP/WTA Tour Brisbane International tournament on Tuesday (X denotes seed):

Men (first round): Sam Groth (AUS) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; Jared Donaldson (USA) bt Gilles Muller (LUX) 6-4, 6-4; Viktor Troicki (SRB) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-4, 7-5; Lucas Pouille (FRA X6) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4); Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-2, 6-4; Mischa Zverev bt Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 6-3.

Women (second round): Karolina Pliskova (CZE X3) bt Asia Muhammad (USA) 6-1, 6-4; Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Christina McHale (USA) 6-2, 6-1; Elina Svitolina (UKR X6) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-5, 2-6, 7-5; Garbine Muguruza (ESP X4) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7).

First round: Destanee Aiava (AUS) bt Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Tennis

Djokovic shocked as opponent asks for selfie

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject