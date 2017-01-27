Sania a step away from mixed doubles title
Melbourne: Sania Mirza has a shot at another Australian Open mixed doubles title.
Mirza and Ivan Dodig reached the final after ending the hopes of local pair Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in Friday’s semi-finals on Rod Laver Arena.
Mirza won the 2009 Australian Open mixed doubles title with fellow Indian Mahesh Bhupathi. She reached the 2016 French Open final with Dodig, losing to Martina Hingis and Leander Paes.
Groth and Stosur squandered a 4-2 lead, surrendering four successive games to lose the opening set, but the Australian pair rallied strongly to send the match into a deciding tiebreak set.
Second-seeded Mirza and Dodig seized control when Groth’s booming serve misfired on a couple of crucial points and the powerful Australian even gave up a critical double-fault.
Second seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova walked away with the women’s doubles title to be crowned Grand Slam champions for a fourth time.
The American-Czech pairing battled past 12th-seeded Andrea Hlavackova, also from the Czech Republic, and China’s Peng Shuai 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.
Mattek-Sands and Safarova got the decisive break in the fourth game of the deciding set to go 3-1 up after Hlavackova sent down a double fault.
There was no looking back, with Mattek-Sands clinching the title with a volley as they jumped for joy and then celebrated with a dance routine in front of the trophy.
It was their fourth major title together, and ninth overall, after winning at Melbourne and Roland Garros in 2015 and at the US Open last year.
Results
Men’s singles
Semi-final
Rafael Nadal (ESP x9) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 6-4
Women’s doubles
Final
Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)/Lucie Safarova (CZE x2) bt Andrea Hlavackova (CZE)/Peng Shuai (CHN x12) 6-7 (4/7, 6-3, 6-3.