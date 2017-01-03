Mobile
Rusty Serena cleans up in time to triumph

World No. 2 goes through despite just 48 per cent success rate with first serve and four double-faults

Image Credit: AP
United States' Serena Williams hits a forehand during her first round match against Pauline Parmentier of France at the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2017. Williams won in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.
Gulf News
 

Auckland: Serena Williams overcame rust and a troublesome wind to launch her comeback from a four-month layoff with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 69th-ranked Pauline Parmentier at the Auckland Classic on Tuesday.

In her first outing since she was shocked by Karolina Pliskova in the US Open semi-finals in September, the world No. 2 made a sluggish start to a season in which she is seeking a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

In her first-round match, delayed from Monday when rain washed out play, Serena struggled initially as France’s Parmentier broke the American’s first service game and then held to love.

The 35-year-old, using Auckland to warm up for the Australian Open, only had a 48 per cent success rate with her first serve and double-faulted four times as she had trouble adjusting to the swirling wind.

But Serena, who shares the Open-era record of 22 Grand Slams with Steffi Graf, and is two behind Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24, grew steadily stronger and finished with her eighth ace.

“I definitely felt that rust, but mentally I knew how to get it back and get in there,” Serena said, adding it “wasn’t fun” playing in the wind.

“Unfortunately, I have the highest of goals and obviously that involves winning Grand Slams and that’s all,” said Serena, who last week announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“It’s basically all I want to do, but you have to win tournaments like this, or do well in them, to win Grand Slams, so these events really count.”

The third and fourth seeds, Caroline Wozniacki and Barbora Strycova, both cruised through their opening matches, with Wozniacki beating American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-2 and Strycova a 6-4, 6-3 winner over fellow Croatian Barbora Stefkova.

However, the rain again affected evening play with second seed Venus Williams also making a slow start as she was 2-2 in the first set against New Zealander Jade Lewis when play was stopped for the day.

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens had reason to bemoan the unseasonal weather. She was 5-3 up against American Lauren Davis when play was abandoned on Monday, but could not find the same rhythm when play resumed and she lost 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

 

Results

Rain-disrupted second day of the WTA Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Tuesday (X denotes seed):

First round: Serena Williams (USA x1) bt Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 6-3, 6-4; Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Annika Beck (GER) 6-2, 6-4; Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x7) bt Marina Erakovic (NZL) 6-1, 6-2; Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x3) bt Nicole Gibbs (USA) 6-1, 6-0; Barbora Strycova (CZE x4) bt Barbora Stefkova (CZE) 6-4, 6-3; Lauren Davis (USA) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x5) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4; Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) bt Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-1, 6-2; Madison Brengle (USA) bt Jamie Loeb (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5); Varvara Lepchenko (USA) bt Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3, 6-4.

To be completed on Wednesday: Ana Konjuh (CRO x8) leads Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-4, 2-5; Venus Williams (USA x2) v Jade Lewis (NZL) 2-2; Naomi Broady (GBR) v Danka Kovinic (MNE); Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x6) v Julia Goerges (GER).

