Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Radwanska set to dazzle at Dubai

Pole will aim to make amends for her early exit in Australian Open

Image Credit: AP
Agnieszka Radwanska, the 27-year-old from Poland, last season reached six semi-finals including the Australian Open and the WTA Finals in Singapore.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Agnieszka Radwanska will be one of the strongest challengers for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title later this month, with every chance that she will be able to put the disappointment of her second round exit at the Australian Open behind her and repeat her 2012 Dubai triumph.

She heads into the tournament full of confidence after reaching the recent Sydney final, knowing she has the award-winning skills to dazzle and confuse her opponents. She is widely known as The Magician and La Profesora because of the breathtaking shots she can produce, and at the end of last season and for the fourth year in a row she received the WTA Shot Of The Year award for a winner she made against Monica Niculescu at Indian Wells.

“Agnieszka Radwanska has always been a popular competitor in Dubai and it is with great pleasure that we welcome her back for the 10th time,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, the tournament owners and organisers. “She possesses extraordinary agility and versatility which has taken her to a Wimbledon final and earned her so much success against the very best over many years, and we look forward to seeing once again one of the most entertaining players on the WTA Tour.”

Last season the 27 year old from Poland reached six semi-finals including the Australian Open and the WTA Finals in Singapore, and she added three more titles to her portfolio, beginning her year with victory in Shenzhen, adding New Haven in late summer and then rounding out 2016 by lifting the trophy in Beijing.

If Radwanska is to repeat her previous success in Dubai then she will have to be at her best against a world-class field that includes eight of the world’s top 10 that includes world No. 2 and two-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, three-time Dubai finalist and double Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, 2016 US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova and recent Sydney winner Johanna Konta.

“Agnieszka Radwanska clearly still has what it takes to win any tournament she enters and her desire after so many years at the top is undiminished,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “We can look forward to seeing more of her exceptional talent as she competes in one of the strongest tournaments on the WTA Tour.”

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which takes place between 19 February and 4 March, is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free, and held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Staged at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Garhoud, the action will commence on 19 February with the WTA Premier 5 event, followed on 27 February with the ATP 500 tournament offering a combined prize pool of US$5.2 million.

Tickets for every day of the event including the finals are still available from the Box Office at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, Garhoud which opens from 9am to 9pm daily. Tickets are also available online through http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets For further information about tickets, prices and the tournament visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
French Open
follow this tag on MGNFrench Open
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
French Open
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Djokovic, Kyrgios in lead roles at Davis Cup

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah