Pennetta is pregnant

2015 US Open champion tweets about the new arrival

Image Credit: AP
Flavia Pennetta with her husband and fellow tennis player Fabio Fognini with the US Open trophy.
Gulf News
 

Rome: Past US Open champion Flavia Pennetta is expecting her first child.

Pennetta, who announced her 2015 retirement from tennis during the trophy presentation after her lone Grand Slam title, and her husband, touring pro Fabio Fognini, issued matching statements on Thursday on Twitter about the pregnancy.

“Baby Fognetta is coming,” they wrote.

Both also wrote: “We have had many moments in life that have given us joy, happiness and emotions, on the court and in our private lives, but the moment when we found out we would become parents was one of a kind.”

When she beat childhood friend Roberta Vinci at Flushing Meadows in an all-Italian 2015 final, Pennetta became, at age 33, the oldest woman in the Open era to win her first major title.

In June, she married Fognini, who was ranked 13th in 2014 and finished this season at No. 49.

us open tennis

