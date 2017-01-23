Nadal subdues Monfils to break quarter-final drought

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nadal subdues Monfils to break quarter-final drought

Raonic fightback sets up showdown with Spaniard

Image Credit: AFP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory against France’s Gael Monfils during their men’s singles fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Monday.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal fought back to deny mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils over four sets and reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015 at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion defeated sixth-seeded Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in almost three hours and will play Canada’s world number three Milos Raonic in the quarters.

It was a gutsy effort from the never-say-die Spaniard, who was down a service break with a fifth set looming before he broke sixth-seeded Monfils twice to clinch victory.

The 2009 champion reached the last eight in Melbourne for the ninth time. He hasn’t contested a Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2015 French Open.

“I’m very happy being in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam after a couple of years without being there,” he said.

“I start the season playing quarter-finals in a Grand Slam again, especially on hard court after a couple of years without being in this round which is great news.”

It was Nadal’s first win over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam since he defeated number two Novak Djokovic to win the title at Roland Garros in 2014, his last major win.

“Gael is a special player. He is able to play unbelievable shots. It is a pleasure to see him in the top rankings,” Nadal said.

“Sometimes it’s tough to play against Gael when you don’t know what he’s going to do. He combines mistakes with great shots.”

Nadal will go into his Australian quarter-final with a 6-2 lead over Raonic in their previous meetings.

“He’s an opponent that makes you feel that you’re playing with a lot of pressure all the time because his serve is huge and he’s playing very aggressive from the baseline,” Nadal said.

Monfils was broken in his opening service game as Nadal went on to take the first set in 46 minutes.

Nadal lost his service in the sixth game but broke the unpredictable Frenchman three times to open up a two-set lead and was closing in on a straight-sets victory.

But Monfils fought back, breaking Nadal in the ninth game and saving three break points in serving it out to trail 2-1 in sets.

Nadal began to struggle in the fourth set as Monfils fought off two break points and broke the Spaniard in the next game with a net cord on one of his three break points.

But Nadal fought back, breaking the Frenchman with a marvellous backhand winner to level at 4-4 before holding serve to 5-4.

Nadal then got to his first match point in Monfils’ next service game, which was saved. On a second match point, the Frenchman’s backhand was narrowly wide to send Nadal through.

Raonic charged home to claim a quarter-final following a fluctuating four-set win over Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

Raonic had early problems before he recovered under a closed roof to win 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 against the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut in two hours, 52 minutes on Hisense Arena.

The boom-serving Canadian trails the 14-time Grand Slam champion Nadal 6-2 in their previous meetings.

It is the third straight year Raonic has reached the quarter-finals in Australia, and it is also his sixth quarter-final at a major, the most by any Canadian player.

“I was very fortunate to get through today, (because) there were some moments where it was not looking so good, so I’m happy to find a way to pull through,” Raonic said.

The Canadian has been troubled by a virus during the earlier rounds, but said: “I have the energy. Still don’t necessarily feel at full capacity.

“I can go about my days normally. Sort of on the tail-end of the recovery.”

Raonic, who stretched his record to 5-0 over the Spaniard, served up 33 aces but also had his issues with his serve as he was broken three times, along with nine double faults.

The Canadian was vulnerable on serve in the opening two-and-a-half sets, but he came good just in time.

Raonic, a semi-finalist last year, saved two of three break points in the ninth game of a rain-interrupted third set with 200kmh-plus aces.

Raonic reeled off nine of 11 games once the roof was closed.

“Coming together now, putting in a great finish to last year, playing what I feel is some of my best tennis right now,” Raonic said of his current form.

“I have some very difficult tasks ahead of me. I had a very difficult one today. Next one is going to be a very difficult one.”

 

Fact Box

Collated results from the Australian Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):

 

Men’s singles

4th rd

David Goffin (BEL x11) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x8) 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) bt Denis Istomin (UZB) 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-1

Milos Raonic (CAN) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP) 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Rafael Nadal (ESP x9) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x6) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

 

Women’s singles

4th rd

Johanna Konta (GBR x9) bt Ekaterina Makarova (RUS x30) 6-1, 6-4

Serena Williams (USA x2) bt Barbora Strycova (CZE x16) 7-5, 6-4

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) bt Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-4, 6-2

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x5) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS x22) 6-3, 6-3

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGNMilos Raonic
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Tennis

Murray left out of Britain’s Davis Cup team

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report