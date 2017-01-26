Nadal Slam revival faces ‘Baby Fed’ threat

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nadal Slam revival faces ‘Baby Fed’ threat

Spaniard aims to reach first major final in over two years

Image Credit: AFP/Reuters
Grigor Dimitrov and Rafael Nadal
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal’s stirring Grand Slam revival faces a threat from the in-form Grigor Dimitrov as he attempts to reach his first major final in two-and-a-half years at the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old Spaniard has been out of the Grand Slam limelight since his last title success at Roland Garros in 2014, as injuries sidetracked his glorious career.

But victory over Bulgaria’s 15th seed Dimitrov, once dubbed ‘Baby Fed’, in Friday’s second men’s semi-final will put Nadal one win away from a 15th major title.

However, Dimitrov is enjoying some of the form of his life coming into what will be his first major semi-final since Wimbledon in 2014.

Dimitrov, five years younger than Nadal, was once hailed as a future champion and nicknamed ‘Baby Fed’ owing to his Roger Federer-style court movement and single-handed backhand.

After his upset of defending champion Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2014 he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semis, reaching number eight in the rankings. But after that, his career failed to take off.

Now under Murray’s former coach Daniel Vallverdu, Dimitrov is unbeaten in 2017, winning his fifth career title in Brisbane and now on a run of 10 matches without defeat.

While Federer has enthralled the tennis world with his comeback from an injury-blighted 2016, so too has Nadal’s charge through the bottom half of the draw.

He has looked like the Nadal of old as he tossed aside Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils and Milos Raonic to be just one step away from his fourth Australian final.

 

Job isn’t over yet

Nadal has added Carlos Moya to his coaching team and since his first-round loss to Viktor Troicki in Shanghai in October he has worked hard to get his game into shape.

“It’s good news, especially winning against difficult players: Monfils in quarter-finals, Zverev round of 16, and Raonic,” Nadal said.

“All of them are top players. So that’s very important for me because that means that I am competitive and playing well. I worked hard to try to make that happen.”

Nadal is now dialled in for his next challenge presented by the increasingly impressive Dimitrov. The winner will play Federer or Stan Wawrinka in Sunday’s final.

“He’s a player that has an unbelievable talent, unbelievable potential. He’s started the season playing unbelievable,” Nadal said of Dimitrov.

“It’s going to be a very tough match for me. I hope for him, too. I have to play my best because he’s playing with high confidence.”

The 2009 winner is 7-1 in his matches with Dimitrov, including a four-set quarter-final win at the Australian Open three years ago.

Another salient statistic is that Nadal is 66-8 against players with one-handed backhands at Slams.

Dimitrov is confident of his chances and in the first week of this season he accounted for three top-10 opponents — Dominic Thiem, Raonic and Kei Nishikori — on the way to winning the lead-up Brisbane International tournament.

The last time the Bulgarian won 10 straight matches was back in 2014, when he took the title at Queen’s and reached the last four at Wimbledon.

“I feel like I have all the tools to go further and my job isn’t over yet,” he said. “I’m looking forward to my match. I think I’m prepared.

“I think I’m ready to go the distance. I don’t shy away from that. I’m confident enough to say that as I feel good physically, and overall on the court.”

 

Head-to-head

Rafael Nadal v Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head record ahead of Friday’s Australian Open semi-final in Melbourne (x denotes seeding):

Rafael Nadal (ESP x9) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15)

Nadal leads 7-1 (tournament, surface, round, winner, score)

2016 Beijing Hard QF Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4

2015 Basel Hard R16 Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

2015 Madrid Clay QF Nadal 6-3, 6-4

2014 Rome Clay SF Nadal 6-2, 6-2

2014 Australian Open Hard QF Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (9/7), 6-2

2013 Cincinnati Hard R16 Nadal 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

2013 Monte Carlo Clay QF Nadal 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

2009 Rotterdam Hard R16 Nadal 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Kei Nishikori
follow this tag on MGNKei Nishikori
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGNMilos Raonic
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGNGrigor Dimitrov

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Kei Nishikori
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGN
 

Head-to-head

Read More

Also In Tennis

Federer beats Nadal, wins Australian Open

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day