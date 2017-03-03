Murray beats Pouille, sets Spanish date

Dubai: Top seed and tournament favourite Andy Murray displayed no signs of his late Thursday night antics as he made it to a second final this season while taming Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, late on Friday.

After saving an amazing seven match points against Philipp Kohlschreiber in Thursday’s quarter-final win that lasted nearly three hours, Murray had just enough energy to deny his younger French opponent the opportunity of playing in a second final in as many weeks.

Murray, in fact, was sympathetic towards Pouille after the 23-year-old Frenchman had made his way past Evgeny Donskoy in a tough three-setter that finished only at 1.45 am.

“It’s been tough for both of us. It is not easy to go through such a tough one and still be here giving off your best in less than 24 hours,”Murray said.

Making his sixth appearance in Dubai, Murray’s best was a place in the 2012 final along with another three quarter-final appearances here.

But this year, being the world number one and following a disappointing Australian Open, the top seed from Scotland has found a new purpose in his game.

He broke early to go 2-0 in the clear, only to see his French opponent break back in the fifth and hold to draw level 3-3.

A double fault in the seventh and Pouille broke a second time to nose clear 4-3, only to see the Briton break back for 4-4. Murray then broke one last time to wrap up the set with a backhand passing shot and win the set in an exciting 67 minutes.

In the second set, the late night exhaustion started showing in Pouille’s shots even as Murray maintained his consistency to blow off his opponent in a quick 27 minutes and book his place in the final against unseeded Fernando Verdasco.

Coming in to Dubai, Murray’s best this season was a final at the Qatar Open in Doha where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the middle of January, while Pouille was fresh from his loss to countryman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in last week’s Marseille Open.

Though both opponents were familiar after playing each other thrice last season, after was the first time that Pouille was playing a world number one. Murray had triumphed in straight sets on all three occasions –the Rome Masters, Shanghai Masters and Paris Masters.

With just one final match separating him from a frist-ever title in Dubai, Murray still remained realistic. “While it would be great to win for the first time in Dubai, more because of the silver jubilee celebrations this year, I have to concentrate on each point and ensure he [Verdasco] doesn’t control too many points,”Murray said.

Earlier, Verdasco had eased into his first ATP 500 final with a tough 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1 win over Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Now 33, Verdasco is one of the older tennis players on the ATP World Tour with his best this season coming in neighbouring Doha at the Qatar Open where he fell to former world number one and ultimate champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

“This has been an amazing week for me and I hope it can continue the same way for just one more day tomorrow,”Verdasco said after his two hours and 15 minutes match.

“I am simply unbelievably happy to be in the final. This is the reason why we all practice so hard every day and to be in a final of this stature is a great feeling indeed,”he added.

Dubai has worked wonders for Verdasco as he has slayed two seeds en route to the today’s final - sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round and fourth seed Gael Monfils in the second round.

RESULTS

(Men’s Singles Semi-finals)

Fernando Verdasco bt Robin Haase 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1;

Andy Murray vs Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-1.