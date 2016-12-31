Mubadala World Tennis Championship: No 'Sir' for me, Andy Murray insists 'Just call me Andy'

Andy Murray is seen in action agianst David Goffin in semi final during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sports city, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Abu Dhabi: A sensational 2016 for Andy Murray ended with him being knighted in Britain's New Year's honours on Saturday, but the modest Scot insisted: “Just call me Andy.”

He will now be known as Sir Andy Murray after being rewarded for becoming world number one for the first time and claiming his second Wimbledon title and Olympic gold medal.

But speaking to organisers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the 29-year-old refused to get carried away by his momentous accolade.

“It’s a big honour to be asked and great recognition of my results over the last few years and a great to start 2017,” he said after beating the man he overcame in the 2016 Wimbledon final, Milos Raonic, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to finish third at the annual exhibition event. “But I’m quite happy being known as Andy – that’s fine by me and feels more normal.”

Murray had previously said that he felt too young to receive such a prestigious honour and his feelings were betrayed by him not attending post-match Mubadala press conferences on Friday and Saturday.

He lost for the first time since September in his opening match in Abu Dhabi against the beaten finalist David Goffin on Friday, although the exhibition status of the event means it does not count in official records.

But he ended the year on a high with victory over the world no.3 Raonic at the International Tennis Stadium, Zayed Sports City.

“It was good to finish the year with a win,” Murray said. “It was a good match to work on returns as Milos has a strong serve and it was tough to read in the shadows [caused by the sun].



"I was timing the ball quite well, but there’s a few things I can still do better. It was good for me to get two good matches in with two top players in Goffin and Raonic – it’s been a productive couple of days.”

Murray will hope to pick up where he left off when he begins the new ATP Tour season at the Qatar Open in Doha from Monday.

