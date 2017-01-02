Ferrer and Muguruza break Australian hearts in Brisbane

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ferrer and Muguruza break Australian hearts in Brisbane

Rain delays Serena’s start in Auckland

Image Credit: AFP
Garbine Muguruza of Spain hits a forehand returnto Samantha Stosur of Australia yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Brisbane: David Ferrer sent local favourite Bernard Tomic packing with an easy 6-3 7-5 win in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Monday.

The eighth-seeded Spaniard capitalised on Tomic’s poor serve, breaking the flat-looking Australian three times to clinch the first set at the Pat Rafter Arena.

They traded service holds through the second set until the final game when Tomic’s eighth double fault sealed Ferrer’s comprehensive win.

“All tennis players have pressure, but at this moment of my career, I need to enjoy these types of matches on Centre Court,” Ferrer said.

“I am 34 years old, 35 next month, so I hope I will play a little bit longer,” added the Spaniard who faces another Australian, wildcard Jordan Thompson, in the second round.

Nicolas Mahut staged a brilliant comeback against Stephane Robert to win the all-French contest 4-6 6-3 6-4. He will meet the winner of the clash between seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov and Steve Johnson.

In the women’s event, fourth seed Garbine Muguruza staved off Samantha Stosur’s spirited comeback, prevailing 7-5 6-7(2) 7-5 in a three-hour battle that ended in disappointment for the partisan crowd.

The 2016 French Open champion saved three set points to surge ahead and broke Stosur twice early in the second set.

Stosur mounted a strong reply, racing into a 4-2 lead in the decider before Muguruza staged a comeback of her own to book her place in the second round against Daria Kasatkina.

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina eased into the second round with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Olympic champion Monica Puig.

“My game was quite solid. I didn’t do so many unforced errors, which is good, because with couple of changes it can happen,” the world No. 14 said.

Rain disrupted the first day of the WTA Auckland Classic Monday with only two matches completed, delaying the start of top-seed Serena Williams’s campaign.

Williams was forced to wait until 9.20pm, nearly three hours past her scheduled start time, before her first-round match against Pauline Parmentier of France and other night matches were postponed because of persistent rain.

“The weather has not been kind to us and unfortunately we have to abandon the session tonight,” tournament director Carl Budge told the handful of hardy spectators who braved the weather.

Former world top-10 Lucie Safarova cruised through her first match against fellow Czech Denisa Allertova 6-1, 6-2, thanks to her markedly superior serve.

Safarova fired down seven aces while Allertova served up nine double faults.

In the second completed match, Japan’s Kurumi Nara comfortably beat Antonia Lottner of Germany 6-2, 6-2. Fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands was 5-3 up on American Lauren Davis in their first set when rain halted play.

 

Fact Box

 

Results from the second day of the ATP/WTA Tour Brisbane International tennis tournament on Monday (X denotes seed):

 

Men

First Round

Nicolas Mahut (FRA) bt Stephane Robert (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

David Ferrer (ESP X8) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-3, 7-5

Kyle Edmund (GBR) bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6)

 

Women

First Round

Elina Svitolina (UKR X6) bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-3, 6-3

Roberta Vinci (ITA X8) bt Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5)

Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS X5) bt Louisa Chirico (USA) 6-2, 6-4

Asia Muhammad (USA) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Garbine Muguruza (ESP X4) bt Samantha Stosur (AUS) 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5

Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

 

 

 

Results from the rain disrupted first day of the WTA Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Monday (X denotes seed):

1st rd

Lucie Safarova (CZE) bt Denisa Allertova (CZE) 6-1, 6-2

Kurumi Nara (JPN) bt Antonia Lottner (GER) 6-2, 6-2

To be completed Tuesday

Naomi Osaka (JPN) leads Annika Beck (GER) 6-2, 2-1

Kiki Bertens (NED x5) leads Lauren Davis (USA) 5-3

Serena Williams (USA x1) v Pauline Parmentier (FRA)

Ana Konjuh (CRO x8) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Naomi Broady (GBR) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) v Johanna Larsson (SWE)

More from Tennis

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGNGrigor Dimitrov
David Ferrer
follow this tag on MGNDavid Ferrer
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGN
David Ferrer
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Tennis

Djokovic shocked as opponent asks for selfie

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject