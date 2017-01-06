Federer steps it up in Perth to thrash Gasquet

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Federer steps it up in Perth to thrash Gasquet

Frenchman admits Swiss star’s game was ‘unbelievable’

Gulf News
 

Perth: Swiss champion Roger Federer’s comeback gained momentum when he produced an almost flawless performance to beat French veteran Richard Gasquet at the mixed teams Hopman Cup on Friday.

After being beaten by young gun Alexander Zverev in his previous singles match in the tournament, Federer bounced back to thrash the 18th-ranked Gasquet in straight sets in under an hour.

The Hopman Cup is the 35-year-old’s first tournament since a six-month layoff due to knee and back injuries.

Federer entered 2017 ranked 16th — his lowest placing since 2001 — but in brushing aside Gasquet he showed he was ready to be a serious contender at the Australian Open, starting a week from Monday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion barely missed a groundstroke, getting his first break of serve in the fourth game of the match and dominating proceedings from that point on.

He also sent down 11 aces in nine service games, winning 6-1, 6-4 in 56 minutes.

Gasquet had been in good touch heading into the match, beating Zverev and Dan Evans, both in straight sets.

Even Federer was stunned by his own form.

“It was completely different from the previous two,” he said.

“Today was great, I started to feel the ball better and better and move better.

“I am surprised how well I am playing already.

“I couldn’t be more happy right now.”

Gasquet admitted Federer was simply too good.

“He played unbelievable,” Gasquet said.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGNJo-Wilfried Tsonga

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Cibulkova, Wozniacki win in contrasting styles

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car