Federer Dubai favourite after Melbourne win

Dubai: Roger Federer’s Australian Open win makes him a leading contender for next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, February 19 to March 4.

The Swiss returned from a seven-month injury lay-off to claim his record-extending 18th Grand Slam title with a dramatic five-set win over rival Rafael Nadal in Melbourne. It was his first Grand Slam win since Wimbledon 2012 and it makes him the favourite for Dubai where he is looking to extend his record for most titles here in the emirate to eight.

“It’s a beautiful moment in my career,” he said after the Australian Open final. “This one means a lot to me because he’s caused me a lot of problems over so many years. I couldn’t be happier. I did believe that I had the game and the mental and physical capabilities to do it again. I knew it wouldn’t be easy but I never lost belief.”

Federer now returns to a happy hunting ground in Dubai where he has won seven titles in 12 appearances. He’s won the title in his past two appearances beating Tomas Berdych in 2014 and Novak Djokovic in 2015 before injury prevented him from competing last year.

“It’s always been an important tournament because usually when I’ve played well in Dubai I’ve played well the rest of the year,” he said. “I really do feel I have great crowd support. They really get excited. The Mexican wave is a treat, to be a part of that, standing ovation at the end of the matches, all those kind of things. I really do appreciate that, to see sell-out crowds in the first few days of the tournament.

“I think it’s a very enthusiastic crowd, polite crowd, and it’s a dream playing in an atmosphere like that. It’s nice seeing the fans coming to the stadium and having a great time. That’s what it’s about, you know.”

Federer will be up against Dubai defending champion Stan Wawrinka, who will be keen to avenge his Australian Open semi-final defeat to Roger, and World No. 1 Andy Murray, who will be looking to return to winning ways after a fourth-round loss in Melbourne.

Many eyes will also be on Murray’s Davis Cup teammate Dan Evans, who this season reached his first ATP World Tour final and beat two top-10 opponents, Dominic Thiem and Marin Cilic.

Before the men’s ATP event February 27 to March 4, the women’s WTA tournament February 19-26, will also see Angelique Kerber strive to regain her World No. 1 ranking. She deposed Serena Williams in September but has since lost the mantle after Serena’s record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam win in Melbourne.

CoCo Vandeweghe, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open by beating two reigning Grand Slam champions, Kerber and Garbine Muguruza is also one to watch along with Johanna Konta who stunned World No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska to win Sydney. Karolina Pliskova will also be a strong contender after claiming the Brisbane title.

Tickets are available from the Box Office at Dubai Tennis Stadium, which is open from 9am to 9pm daily, or through http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets for further information visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.