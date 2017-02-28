Mobile
Delightful debut for Dzumhur

Bosnian sends defending champion Wawrinka packing in first round

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia serving against top seedStan Wawrinka at Dubai Tennis Stadium on Tuesday. Dzumhur shocked Wawrinka.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: It was the day of the underdog as unheralded debutant Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia sent defending champion Stan Wawrinka crashing out, while last weekend’s losing finalist Lucas Pouille showed quick adaption to conditions with a swift win over Adam Pavlasek at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Dzumhur, ranked No.77 scored his second, if not third, win over a top-10 player, with a dominant 7-6 (4), 6-3 result over Wawrinka, while Pouille was always in control with his 6-2, 6-2 sweep in 54 minutes against a second debutant Pavlasek.

Coming in from Florida after his second round loss to Juan Martin del Potro at last week’s Delray Beach Open, the 24-year-old Dzumhur overcame a late spell of nervousness to register his first win against his Swiss opponent.

Serving for the match, Dzumhur had three double faults in the seventh game that allowed Wawrinka his first break of the second set and still trail the Bosnian 3-5. But he held his nerve to win in 72 minutes and register the first major upset of the men’s week.

His biggest win so far was his 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 defeat of Tomas Berdych in the second round in Monte Carlo last year. The Bosnian had also won in Miami after Rafael Nadal had retired with the score reading 2-6, 6-4, 3-0.

“I expect tough matches. He’s playing good. I saw him play this year already. I need to focus on myself. I need to practice more, to get in better level, and expect to do some good results. I’m quite unhappy to lose in the first round. It’s tough, because I played well last year here. I was happy to be back on the ATP Tour after a month,” Wawrinka rued.

“I was excited and I wanted to do better this week. “I think I was missing a little bit of something. Physically I was a little bit slow sometimes, so I couldn’t hit that hard from the baseline to push him back. I think I was a little bit too early in defence. But the result is not there, but I think in general it’s positive for my tennis,” the defending champion admitted.

Wawrinka broke in third for an early cushion but surrendered the advantage in the seventh as he drew level 4-4. From then on it was the gutsy Bosnian as he took the first set 7-4 on tie-break in an entertaining 41 minutes on centre court.

Dzumhur was delighted with his play. “Three games in six or seven minutes. He was playing outstanding there. He was just hitting every ball and I couldn’t even touch the ball. I didn’t have a chance to do something,” he said.

“So I knew that it’s not too much about my game. It’s about his day. If he’s going to play like that, he’s gonna win and I cannot do anything. But I was hoping that he’s gonna go down with his level of game, and that’s what happened,” he added.

Dzumhur came up with the shots when needed and very soon the Bosnian was leading as Wawrinka sent his backhand wide past the baseline for a 3-1 lead. He then held for 4-1. And just when it looked all over, the defending champion came back to life with a break – thanks to the three double faults — to stage signs of a comeback. But these too were snuffed out as Wawrinka sent a forehand long for Dzumhur to finish off a memorable win.

 

 

RESULTS

(Round One Men’s singles) Damir Dzumhur bt Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 6-3; Lucas Pouille bt Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2; Fernando Verdasco bt Andreas Seppi 6-2, 7-5; Daniel Evans bt Dustin Brown 6-2, 6-3; Daniil Medvedev bt Omar Behroozian 6-2, 7-5; Evgeny Donskoy bt Mikhail Youzhny 6-4, 6-4; Marius Copil bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-2.

 

(Men’s doubles) Rohan Bopanna/Marcin Matkowski bt Ivan Dodig/Marcel Granollers 5-7, 6-3 11-9; Florin Mergea/Viktor Troicki bt Karen Khachanov/Benoit Paire 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-6; Daniel Nestor/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin bt James McGee/David O’Hare 6-1, 6-1.

