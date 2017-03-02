Mobile
Chapman takes walk down memory lane

‘Dubai has given everyone a true family feel,’ admits first tournament director

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Jeff Chapman, the founding tournament Director of the Dubai Tennis Championships, has endorsed the enduring ‘family feel’ of the event, which is currently celebrating a landmark 25th anniversary.

It was thanks to Chapman that Colm McLoughlin. Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO, Dubai Duty Free. decided to enter the then unknown field of organising a major ATP tennis tournament in Dubai, in 1993.

On Wednesday night, Chapman was one of many honourees rewarded for their contribution to making the tournament a big success.

“I think this tournament is epitomised in this presentation of awards. This event has a family feel, and this is one platform that is all-inclusive, of players, media, officials, television and the fans who make it so special,” Chapman told members of the media.

“And the fact that there are so many people that have been involved over the 25 years of the tournament is like an extended family and they all come together and celebrate an event that was built from scratch into a quality tournament.”

A former Victorian Football League (VFL) player back in the sixties, Chapman launched what would become a profitable sports marketing, media and property empire.

He also owns 35 golf clubs around the world including the Jack Nicklaus-designed St Mellion International course in Cornwall, England — the venue for the 2009 English Open.

In 2000, Chapman launched Bennelong Funds Management which has also been broadcasting the Dubai Tennis Championships since its inception.

“This tournament will continue to improve, and whether it can go up the pecking order of international tournaments, I don’t know. It is already probably, in my view, one of the top tournaments perhaps just below the Grand Slams. But in itself, it will continue to improve and continue to be a leading event in Dubai and in the UAE,” Chapman said.

“25 years of this tournament is a significant milestone. Dubai has always been a second home to me and I love being here and very pleased to be back after four years.”

“It gives me a great sense of satisfaction as I love building things especially when you start from zero it is even more satisfying. 25 years back, we had been awarded an event and we didn’t even have a proper tennis court to have it.”

“The sense of building something brick by brick and that this event having lasted for 25 years has proven to be an international sporting icon gives me great satisfaction. It is my extended family and the fact that I have formed so many friends, makes it even more special,” he added.

“I am amazed the way tournament keeps improving. It still has its soul, its generosity to the players and its attraction to the people of Dubai and from the region. It just keeps improving and getting better each year. You can call this evolution or revolution. Either way it has been very very successful.”

