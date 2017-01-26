Mobile
Bryan brothers in Australian Open final

American twins to play in 30th Grand Slam final

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan of the United States defeated unseeded Spaniards Pablo Carreno and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-6 (1), 6-3 to reach the men’s doubles final of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Spaniards had a break in the first set, but the US pair recovered to force a tie-break in which they demonstrated their dominance over their opponents, reports Efe.

Rain delayed the game for about 15 minutes until the roof of the Rod Laver Arena was closed. The US brothers, who recently announced that they will not compete in the Davis Cup again, closed out the game in 91 minutes.

The victory means the twins will play in their 30th Grand Slam final. They have won the Australian Open six times, the French Open twice, Wimbledon three times and the US Open five times.

