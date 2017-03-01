Mobile
Bopanna out to match Bhupathi’s Dubai Duty Free haul

Indian is only two titles away from compatriot’s record five doubles titles

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Rohan Bopanna joked that he was trying to catch Mahesh Bhupathi’s record of five Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship doubles titles after making it through to the semi-finals here on Wednesday.

India’s Bopanna, 36, has won this event three times — in 2012, 2014 and 2015 — two short of 42-year-old compatriot Bhupathi’s record five which he won in 1998, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

After Bopanna and Marcin Matkowski beat Bopanna’s former partner Florin Mergea and Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, he now fancies his chances.

It followed Tuesday’s win over second seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.

“I’m trying to catch him, so let’s see how that goes,” laughed Bopanna as he came off court with Bhupathi, his former partner-turned-mentor in tow.

“I’m joking, but I enjoy this tournament, we get a lot of support and the way we are playing I don’t see why we don’t have as good a chance as anyone.”

Even another of Bopanna and Bhupathi’s former partners Leander Paes, 43, who is also in this year’s doubles alongside Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, has won twice here — in 1998 and 2003.

So, why do Indian players do so well here?

“It’s just one of those tournaments where you feel like you are at home with a lot of Indian support and the courts play quick, which suits our style as it reminds us of the courts we grew up playing on in India. So it’s very similar to home and that’s why we end up doing well,” added Bopanna.

“It’s always positive when you go outside your country and get good support, it’s really special and we always cherish that.”

Of his and Matkowski’s win over Mergea and Troicki, Bopanna said: “There were a few deuce points early on that could have gone either way and luckily they went our way. I think that gave us momentum to keep that break up and in the second set we got a crucial break from Florin’s serve that made the difference.

“It’s not easy playing a former partner and good friend, this is the first time we’ve met each other after we stopped playing together. There was only a match or two in it and it could have gone either way on the day, a few early deuce points made the difference and that’s all it was.”

Bopanna has won three in nine Dubai appearances, Bhupathi managed five in 18 appearances and Paes has won two in 16 appearances.

Paes has career Grand Slams in both mixed and doubles categories, Bhupathi has a mixed career Grand Slam but fell one short of the doubles full-set, while Bopanna’s best finish in doubles majors was as a US Open losing finalist in 2010.

