Anthem gaffe rubs salt to Germany’s wounds

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Anthem gaffe rubs salt to Germany’s wounds

In-form Vandeweghe delivers knockout punch for the US

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Andrea Petkovic Sunday to deliver the killing blow in a nightmare Fed Cup tie for Germany that had kicked off with a first-day national anthem gaffe.

Petkovic and her teammates were angered Saturday when an American soloist sang an old version of the German anthem that begins with a stanza considered overtly nationalist — “Deutschland, Deutschland ueber allies” — a reference to German supremacy.

Singing that version is unwelcome in Germany because of its strong links to the Nazi era, with only the third stanza of the old anthem now used.

“I have never felt so disrespected in my life,” Petkovic said Saturday. “It was an absolute effrontery and insolence of the very worst kind.

Things would get no better for Germany on the court in Maui, Hawaii.

Petkovic, a 12-time Fed Cup singles winner, lost to Alison Riske 7-6 (12/10), 6-2 in Saturday’s only completed match.

The US women took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five tie when Julia Georges, who was in tears after the anthem error, retired Sunday with a knee injury in a rain-disrupted match with Vandeweghe leading 6-3, 3-1.

Georges was hurt slipping on a rain-slicked baseline on the last point played Saturday.

Petkovic was up again on Sunday with the tie on the line, taking on shock Australian Open semi-finalist Vandeweghe.

Petkovic broke Vandeweghe in three of her first four service games to take the first set 6-3, and was up 4-2 in the second when the American took a medical timeout for heat illness.

From there it was all Vandeweghe — she won the next 10 games to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 and put the United States into a semi-final tie in April with defending champions the Czech Republic, who beat Spain 3-2.

Petkovic, irked by an extended break allotted to Vandeweghe at the end of the second set, couldn’t regain her focus.

She finished with 11 double faults, including two in the final game of the match.

She was then left to stand and watch as Vandeweghe celebrated with her teammates before belatedly shaking hands with her foe.

Even a meaningless doubles rubber played after the tie was decided was a disaster for Germany, as Laura Siegemund and Carina Witthoeft retired while trailing Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Shelby Rogers 4-1 because of Siegemund’s left arm injury.

“Honestly, it’s been a really tough week for us,” said Petkovic, who took to Twitter on Sunday to elaborate on her feelings about the anthem mix-up.

“We were mainly (stunned) and did not know how we react. We feared the whole thing could fall back on us,” Petkovic said.

“It is not the worst thing which happened to me in life. But it is the worst thing which happened to me in my Fed Cup life ever.”

Germany captain Barbara Rittner said she had even pondered snatching the microphone from the singer.

“I could have cried, because it is always a special moment, which gives you goose bumps, when you hear the anthem being played,” Rittner said.

The president of the US Tennis Association, Katrina Adams, immediately apologised to Rittner in person and promised to investigate.

— AFP

 

Results

Czech Republic 3 Spain 2

United States 4 Germany 0

Belarus 4 Netherlands 1

Switzerland 4 France 1

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGNAustralian Open
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Tennis

Wozniacki ready to reclaim Dubai title

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year