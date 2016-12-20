Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Amoory reckons he can teach Nadal a thing or two

Midfield maestro lobs cheeky challenge to defending champion ahead of Mubadala World Tennis Championship

  • Omar challenges reigning MWTC champion Rafael Nadal to a rally on-court at this year’s tournamentImage Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
  • Reigning champion Rafael Nadal will take on Tomas Berdych in the second match on the opening day of the MubaImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Fresh from his thrilling ‘Panenka’ penalty against Barcelona, Omar Abdul Rahman was back in action on Tuesday, swapping the football pitch for the tennis court at Zayed Sports City ahead of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship to be held from December 29 to 31.

Showcasing his skill and control on centre court at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, with some kick-ups and tricks, the Al Ain midfielder spoke of his excitement about the impending tennis showpiece, encouraging fans to join him in Abu Dhabi at the season-opening championship.

Donning a tennis shirt signed by reigning Mubadala World Tennis Championship champion Rafael Nadal, Abdul Rahman recorded a video message for the Spaniard in which he cheekily challenged the latter to a rally or two during the tournament and suggested that he might be able to “show him a thing or two”.

Speaking about the family-friendly tournament, Abdul Rahman said: “It’s great to be here in Abu Dhabi ahead of what will no doubt be another show-stopping tournament, looking at the incredible line-up this year. I really enjoy watching tennis, especially the level of talented sportsmen that play at Mubadala World Tennis Championship year after year. I like how Rafa plays and wish him the best of luck in the tournament.”

“MWTC is a great few days of entertainment, no matter what sport you follow. There are activities for the whole family in the Tennis Village, including autograph sessions with the players, tennis clinics to learn some new skills and a special ‘Kid’s Day’ that I will be spending time at on the opening day, December 29.”

With a line-up of stars guaranteed to get the fans out in force, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship offers three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. The grand final taking place at 3pm on day three has factored in New Year’s festivities later that evening.

Once again, MWTC has lined up sizzling action right from the word go. Charismatic Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Belgium’s No.1 David Goffin in the tournament opener on day one. Reigning champ Nadal will take on long-time rival Tomas Berdych in the second match of the opening day in what will be the first time the Spanish sensation and World No9 has played on the first day of the tournament in his eight appearances, with the potential to play all three days.

World No.1 and recent winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award, Andy Murray, receives a bye straight into day two along with newly crowned World No.3 Milos Raonic of Canada, who is coming off what has been a sensational year having secured his highest ATP ranking to date. Murray will face the winner of the match-up between Tsonga and Goffin, with Raonic ready to take on either Berdych or Nadal.

Asked for his prediction about the players he expects to make the final, Abdul Rahman said it is “too close to call”, noting that the unpredictable nature of sport is all part of the fun as a spectator.

Fans can meet Abdul Rahman on Thursday, December 29, between 2 to 3pm in the Tennis Village. He will speak to fans and sign autographs along with players from the star-studded Mubadala World Tennis Championship line-up.

Tickets to the 2016 Mubadala World Tennis Championship start from Dh50. Exclusive premier hospitality packages are also available including food and limited beverages, star player meet-and-greets and courtside seating, starting from Dh1,400.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGNMilos Raonic
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGNJo-Wilfried Tsonga
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGN
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGN
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Bopanna dropped from India’s Davis Cup squad

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party