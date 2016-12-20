Amoory reckons he can teach Nadal a thing or two

Reigning champion Rafael Nadal will take on Tomas Berdych in the second match on the opening day of the Muba

Abu Dhabi: Fresh from his thrilling ‘Panenka’ penalty against Barcelona, Omar Abdul Rahman was back in action on Tuesday, swapping the football pitch for the tennis court at Zayed Sports City ahead of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship to be held from December 29 to 31.

Showcasing his skill and control on centre court at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, with some kick-ups and tricks, the Al Ain midfielder spoke of his excitement about the impending tennis showpiece, encouraging fans to join him in Abu Dhabi at the season-opening championship.

Donning a tennis shirt signed by reigning Mubadala World Tennis Championship champion Rafael Nadal, Abdul Rahman recorded a video message for the Spaniard in which he cheekily challenged the latter to a rally or two during the tournament and suggested that he might be able to “show him a thing or two”.

Speaking about the family-friendly tournament, Abdul Rahman said: “It’s great to be here in Abu Dhabi ahead of what will no doubt be another show-stopping tournament, looking at the incredible line-up this year. I really enjoy watching tennis, especially the level of talented sportsmen that play at Mubadala World Tennis Championship year after year. I like how Rafa plays and wish him the best of luck in the tournament.”

“MWTC is a great few days of entertainment, no matter what sport you follow. There are activities for the whole family in the Tennis Village, including autograph sessions with the players, tennis clinics to learn some new skills and a special ‘Kid’s Day’ that I will be spending time at on the opening day, December 29.”

With a line-up of stars guaranteed to get the fans out in force, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship offers three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. The grand final taking place at 3pm on day three has factored in New Year’s festivities later that evening.

Once again, MWTC has lined up sizzling action right from the word go. Charismatic Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Belgium’s No.1 David Goffin in the tournament opener on day one. Reigning champ Nadal will take on long-time rival Tomas Berdych in the second match of the opening day in what will be the first time the Spanish sensation and World No9 has played on the first day of the tournament in his eight appearances, with the potential to play all three days.

World No.1 and recent winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award, Andy Murray, receives a bye straight into day two along with newly crowned World No.3 Milos Raonic of Canada, who is coming off what has been a sensational year having secured his highest ATP ranking to date. Murray will face the winner of the match-up between Tsonga and Goffin, with Raonic ready to take on either Berdych or Nadal.

Asked for his prediction about the players he expects to make the final, Abdul Rahman said it is “too close to call”, noting that the unpredictable nature of sport is all part of the fun as a spectator.

Fans can meet Abdul Rahman on Thursday, December 29, between 2 to 3pm in the Tennis Village. He will speak to fans and sign autographs along with players from the star-studded Mubadala World Tennis Championship line-up.

Tickets to the 2016 Mubadala World Tennis Championship start from Dh50. Exclusive premier hospitality packages are also available including food and limited beverages, star player meet-and-greets and courtside seating, starting from Dh1,400.