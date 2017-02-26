A ‘love affair’ like no other

Dubai: Roger Federer’s love for Dubai spans over more than two decades now. From his first appearance in 2002 to his record of seven titles so far, Federer has endeared himself to Dubai like very few people.

The tournament has also kept pace with Federer’s growth chart, making this event something special. “I have seen this tournament grow a lot. I love this tournament. More and more fans now flock to the stadium. They know what this tournament is all about. It’s got a great vibe and it’s a great life for the players too. Now we have the hotel on site and this is great for the players as they can have an easy week. It’s a tough life on Tour some times and this week breaks the monotony a bit. The tournament has really done a nice job and rightfully so. It’s 25 years as well and it’s a celebration and I am happy to be part of this,” Federer said.

A few years back Federer took up an apartment at Dubai Marina and since then, the Swiss player has spent a major part of his winter training in Dubai. With Federer selective on his tournaments, he may perhaps spend more time in Dubai.

“It all depends on my schedule. Of course I love spending six weeks here in November-December and get myself ready for the new season. I think it was a good choice of mine to come here and get a flat so that I could get used to the heat,” he said.

“It’s been nice here and safe as well. The kids enjoy it and it is a good hub to travel to Asia and Australia as well. It’s been very well and I’ve met some lovely people in Dubai,” he added.