Italian team to make Sailing Arabia debut

Boat crews during training. The eight-boat 763 nautical mile race from Muscat to Dubai via Sohar, Khasab, Abu Dhabi and Doha, mixes five offshore legs with three in-port races.

Dubai: Italian team Andelasia di Torres will make its debut in the seventh edition of the EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour, from February 14 to March 1.

The eight-boat 763 nautical mile race from Muscat to Dubai via Sohar, Khasab, Abu Dhabi and Doha, mixes five offshore legs with three in-port races.

New to the line-up is Adelasia di Torres, skippered by Renato Azara.

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Adelasia di Torres to EFG Sailing Arabia The Tour,” said Oman Sail’s chief marketing officer, Salma Al Hashmi. “Each year, our fleet represents a diverse mix of amateur and professional crews, repeat competitors and brand new teams looking for fresh challenges and we are confident all of them will enjoy the opportunities presented to them by our new route this edition, both on and off the water.”

Azara said: “We hope to do well in our first appearance, although we know that there are some very strong teams racing and we have yet to learn the boat — we are looking forward to it.”

Swiss amateur side Bienne Voile also return for their third attempt at the title, skippered by Lorenz Mueller.

“We have some very good dinghy sailors on board and they will be at home with the in-port races, but the longer offshore legs are probably better suited to the French who have much more experience of long distance sailing,” said Mueller, who steered Bienne Voile to 7th last year, with two fourth place finishes in the legs from Sohar to Muscat and Abu Dhabi to Doha.

“There are many things we like about this race — especially that it is one design with all the sails provided so all the equipment is the same and success comes down to sailing and tactical calls. Also, there are no other events that combine offshore and inshore challenges and that is something we are always looking for because you get to do a bit of everything. It makes it a very attractive event.”

In addition to competing, Bienne Voile is also keen to return to the Gulf. “It is a wonderful place — the Oman coast especially is beautiful. Going into the Strait of Hormuz is one of the biggest appeals of the race. The wind is changing all the time and there is a lot of current, which means there are important choices to make and we like that. We are looking forward to the challenge and will be aiming to go one better than last year,” added Mueller.

For more information, visit http://sailingarabiathetour.com