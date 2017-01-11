Caffari targets legacy not laurels

Dubai: German team DB Schenker will be looking to inspire local women to take up sailing when they take part in the two-week EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour race from Muscat to Dubai from February 22 to March 1.

British sailor Dee Caffari returns for the fourth time as skipper of the all-female crew, comprising 50 per cent Omanis, and her ambitions are geared more towards a legacy than a podium.

“We compete in EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour because it is extremely important to have a female team entered into an event in this region and to try and make a difference in how females are represented,” said Caffari, who has more racing miles under her belt than any other woman on the planet having sailed around the world five times, twice on her own.

“We will be seeking to inspire fellow females from around the region, and want to put Oman on the map and show what Omani woman can achieve, we hope that inspires others from around the GCC to follow in their footsteps.”

Caffari has selected four Omanis including; Ebtisam Al Salmi, one of the region’s first professional female sailors, as well as Marwa Al Khaifi, Tamathir Al Baloushi and Hajer Al Baloushi. Hannah Diamond, Libby Greenhalgh and Annemeike Bes are also on-board.

“We are sailing with a 50 per cent Omani female team, so during this race we are hoping to enable and empower the Omani crew to take more responsibility and more ownership of the race team,” added Caffari. “We want to put in a credible and competitive performance.”

DB Schenker will be flying the flag for Oman Sail’s Women’s Sailing Programme, which, since being established in 2011 has made great strides toward changing perceptions of women in the Middle East by empowering Omani women and creating equal opportunities in sailing.

“We are looking forward to getting back to competitive sailing and are already planning our campaign,” said Al Salmi. “The route is the reverse of last year’s so we’ll make the most of the long legs — with more wind — during the second half of the event. We are looking forward to it.”

EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour was established in 2011 and mixes offshore legs with intense in-port racing. It starts in Muscat on February 14 and heads north to Sohar around the tip of the Musandam Peninsula to Khasab. Competitors must then tackle the Strait of Hormuz before racing to Abu Dhabi and then Doha for the second round of in-port races. The last and longest leg to Dubai with the final round of in-port races will then decide the overall winner.