World Rugby boss Beaumont to ‘discuss’ Italy tactics

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

World Rugby boss Beaumont to ‘discuss’ Italy tactics

Game’s chief will meet with referee’s manager to talk about ‘no-ruck’ controversy

Gulf News
 

London: Bill Beaumont, the head of World Rugby, is to “discuss” Italy’s controversial ‘no-ruck’ ploy at Twickenham last weekend after being urged to take action by England coach Eddie Jones.

England won 36-15 on Sunday to stay on course for back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams as they extended their winning run to 17 successive Test victories.

But the result was overshadowed by the debate about Italy’s tactics.

The perennial underdogs remarkably led England 10-5 at half-time after repeatedly refusing to commit anyone other than the tackler to the breakdown, meaning no ruck was formed.

As a result offside became irrelevant and Italy players could stand directly between scrum-half Danny Care and fly-half George Ford.

Afterwards a frustrated Jones said: “If that’s rugby, I’m going to retire. That’s not rugby.”

The Australian added: “I’m sure Bill Beaumont watched that game today and will take some action.”

Beaumont, himself a former England captain, told the Daily Mail: “I will be discussing it when I go to Dublin, for a catch-up with our referees’ manager, Alain Rolland, at the World Rugby offices. I spoke to Mark Egan — who runs our rugby committee — today [Monday] on a couple of matters and this was one of them.”

But Beaumont ruled out the prospect of significant change before England’s next match, against Scotland at Twickenham on March 11, although World Rugby’s committee has a scheduled meeting before the next round of Six Nations matches.

‘Loophole?’

“That is probably a bit tight. It is less than 24 hours since this happened and we will review it, as we do lots of things.

“Is it a loophole? I don’t know,” former lock Beaumont, said. “Italy felt they were acting within the laws of the game, which they were. I’m not criticising [Italy coach] Conor O’Shea or Italy because what they did was legal. Everyone was taken by surprise and it proved most of us have to revise our knowledge of the laws!”

After Sunday’s match, Jones accused referee Romain Poite of looking “flustered”, but a World Rugby spokesman told AFP on Monday that the Frenchman and his colleagues had “officiated law correctly”.

Despite England’s outrage, this was not the first time the tactic had been deployed, with New Zealand’s Waikato Chiefs having done something similar in Super Rugby and Australia’s David Pocock nearly creating a try against Ireland last year with the ploy.

Ben Ryan, who as England Sevens coach pioneered the ‘no-ruck’ tactic in 2012, accused Jones of being “rude” in his reaction and told The Times: “It is so easy [to counter]. You either make sure there is an Italian in the breakdown, so it has to be called a ruck, or you run straight through the middle, where there is a hole.”

Clive Woodward, having praised Italy for their use of am “entirely legitimate” tactic on Monday, admitted a day later that he’d changed his mind, with England’s 2003 World Cup-winning coach telling the Daily Mail: “It can’t be allowed so the law must be changed. Rugby must have an offside line.”

‘Up the jumpers’

Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien insisted his side would have reacted quicker than England.

“Yeah, absolutely, up the jumpers stuff! I certainly would have known the rules around it anyway,” he said.

By contrast, England’s James Haskell was involved in a comical incident during the match when, having asked Poite “what the exact rule is”, he received the reply: “I can’t say, I’m the referee, I’m not a coach”.

That prompted Wales’s leading international referee Nigel Owens to tell the Daily Telegraph: “I am surprised at players not knowing this because international referees tend to go in with their respective national squads and discuss stuff like this.”

O’Shea, whose team were thrashed 63-10 by his native Ireland in their previous match, was adamant Italy had “played to the law”.

“Just because we took people by surprise, what do they want us to do?” he said.

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Rugby

Jones: Scotland will have to justify ‘big talk’

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?