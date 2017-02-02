Woodward wants Six Nations shake-up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woodward wants Six Nations shake-up

Former England coach suggests event to be straight five-week tournament

Gulf News
 

London: Former England coach Clive Woodward has urged the Six Nations to become a straight five-week tournament to boost Europe’s chances of producing another World Cup-winning side.

Woodward is the only northern hemisphere coach to have been in charge of a World Cup-winning side, guiding his native England to glory in the 2003 final against Australia — whose then coach Eddie Jones is now in charge of England.

The Six Nations starts this weekend but does not finish until March 18, with ‘rest weeks’ built into the tournament.

And that is no way to prepare for a World Cup, according to Woodward.

“At the last World Cup (in England in 2015), Europe produced zero semi-finalists,” Woodward wrote in his Daily Mail column published Thursday.

“Only one European team (England) has ever been ranked No 1 in the world. The big question we should be asking is why?

“The Six Nations needs to look at the bigger picture and offer a platform from which European teams can collectively take on the world.

“It needs an upgrade and must become a straight, five-week tournament from next year onwards.”

Woodward pointed to the schedule Australia endured on their way to reaching a 2015 World Cup final where they lost to New Zealand as something Europe’s elite needed to replicate on an annual basis.

“When Australia reached the final in 2015 they played six huge matches — Fiji, Wales, England, Scotland, Argentina and New Zealand — in the space of 39 days.

“That’s what happens at World Cups. That’s the kind of schedule you deal with.

“In New Zealand this summer the rump of the (British and Irish) Lions team will play the Crusaders, New Zealand Maori and the full three-Test series in 29 days. Let’s just say that will be no picnic, either.”

Former England and Lions centre Woodward also called for an end to the competition’s ‘closed shop’ saying it was time to introduce promotion and relegation so that emerging countries such as Georgia had a target to aim at.

“Let’s have a relegation play-off each season ... Nobody should be immune from failure,” he insisted.

“It isn’t acceptable any more that Georgia can win eight of the last nine European Nations championships yet be denied the chance to play off for a place in the Six Nations.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cupfifa world cup

Also In Rugby

Daly starts as injury-hit England make changes

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah