Warburton to start for Wales against Italy

London: Former captain Sam Warburton will start for Wales against Italy after being included in interim coach Rob Howley’s side for their Six Nations opener in Rome on Sunday.

Having been replaced as Wales captain by Alun Wyn Jones, there had been speculation that Warburton, who had been struggling with injuries lately, could lose his position in a highly competitive Welsh back-row.

But he was included at blindside flanker alongside openside Justin Tipuric and No 8 Ross Moriarty as the uncapped Thomas Young missed out.

Meanwhile scrum-half Rhys Webb was recalled after missing most of the November programme through injury, with Scarlets duo Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies in midfield and 86 times-capped centre Jamie Roberts on the bench.

Up front, Howley has brought in Ospreys loosehead prop Nicky Smith to replace the injured Gethin Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown has been chosen ahead of Ross Ford in Scotland’s starting side for their Six Nations opener against Ireland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Ford, a veteran of 102 Tests, was on the bench in the matchday 23 announced by coach Vern Cotter on Thursday.

Cotter, in his final Six Nations as Scotland boss, made three changes from the side that beat Georgia in November.

In the pack Josh Strauss replaced Glasgow colleague Rob Harley at No 8, while centre Huw Jones came in for Mark Bennett.