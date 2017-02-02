Warburton to start for Wales against Italy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Warburton to start for Wales against Italy

Fraser Brown gets Scotland nod for Ireland clash

Gulf News
 

London: Former captain Sam Warburton will start for Wales against Italy after being included in interim coach Rob Howley’s side for their Six Nations opener in Rome on Sunday.

Having been replaced as Wales captain by Alun Wyn Jones, there had been speculation that Warburton, who had been struggling with injuries lately, could lose his position in a highly competitive Welsh back-row.

But he was included at blindside flanker alongside openside Justin Tipuric and No 8 Ross Moriarty as the uncapped Thomas Young missed out.

Meanwhile scrum-half Rhys Webb was recalled after missing most of the November programme through injury, with Scarlets duo Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies in midfield and 86 times-capped centre Jamie Roberts on the bench.

Up front, Howley has brought in Ospreys loosehead prop Nicky Smith to replace the injured Gethin Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown has been chosen ahead of Ross Ford in Scotland’s starting side for their Six Nations opener against Ireland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Ford, a veteran of 102 Tests, was on the bench in the matchday 23 announced by coach Vern Cotter on Thursday.

Cotter, in his final Six Nations as Scotland boss, made three changes from the side that beat Georgia in November.

In the pack Josh Strauss replaced Glasgow colleague Rob Harley at No 8, while centre Huw Jones came in for Mark Bennett.

 

Squads

Wales (15-1): Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Sam Warburton; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Jake Ball; Samson Lee, Ken Owens, Nicky Smith

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Rob Evans, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, James King, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.

Scotland (15-1): Stuart Hogg; Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Tommy Seymour; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (capt); Josh Strauss, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson; Jonny Gray, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Allan Dell

Replacements: Ross Ford, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, John Barclay, Ali Price Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett.

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
united kingdom
 

Squads

Read More

Also In Rugby

Daly starts as injury-hit England make changes

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa