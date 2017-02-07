Wallabies and All Blacks hail van der Westhuizen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wallabies and All Blacks hail van der Westhuizen

Former South African captain sadly lost his battle with motor neuron disease on Monday aged 45

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday saluted “extraordinary” South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, hailing his skill and leadership as an inspiration.

The former scrum-half, a Springboks star who won the 1995 World Cup, died on Monday aged 45 after a five-year battle with motor neuron disease which left him frail and in a wheelchair.

“Rugby world lost another great person and player,” former Wallabies back David Campese tweeted. “Joost ... will be remembered for the great fight he had to fight. RIP my friend.”

Fellow Wallaby Tim Horan added: “Loved playing against and with you Joost. The most competitive player I ever played against. You are an inspiration to all. #RIPJoost.”

Australian Rugby Union chief Bill Pulver said in a statement he died too early.

“Joost was a truly extraordinary rugby player and having read about his efforts with the J9 Foundation he sounds like an equally extraordinary human being. At 45, his great life has ended too early,” he said.

Former New Zealand scrum-half Justin Marshall said that at his peak, van der Westhuizen was the best player in the world.

“He just had an ability, on the flip of a coin, to change a game ... a player like that was someone you could never underestimate, was always dangerous,” he told New Zealand radio.

“Players like that don’t come along very often.”

Marshall said his great on-field rivalry with van der Westhuizen developed into a close friendship off the pitch and he admired the tenacity with which he battled the disease.

All Black great Dan Carter also paid tribute to the former South African skipper.

“He was one of the few non All Black players I adored. Such sad news!,” he tweeted, while New Zealand Rugby chief Steve Tew said he inspired many around the world.

“Joost had an incredible playing career and over the course of it, established strong friendships with a lot of New Zealand players,” Tew said in a statement.

“We know they’ll be taking this news hard. He was an inspiration to a lot of people in South Africa and around the world both for his skill and leadership on the field and the courage with which he faced this illness.”

Van der Westhuizen, who was at the time of his retirement in 2003 the most capped Springbok, playing 89 Tests, was instrumental in South Africa’s victory over New Zealand in the 1995 World Cup final in Johannesburg which made him a national sporting hero.

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Rugby

Matfield calls for change in Springboks rugby

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini