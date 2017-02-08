Victor Matfield hails ‘special’ Maro Itoje and George Kruis

Maro Itoje has been picked as Victor Manfield’s oneof the two locks to watch in the modern game.

Abu Dhabi: Victor Matfield, one of the greatest line-out technicians in rugby union history, has picked out the English pair of George Kruis and Maro Itoje as his two locks to watch in the modern game.

The 39-year-old formed a formidable line-out partnership with Bakkies Botha for South Africa, enjoying 2007 Rugby World Cup glory together.

Of his current favourite locks, Matfield told Gulf News at this week’s Gary Player Invitational golf event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi: “I played for years against Alun Wyn Jones [of Wales], so he’s a guy I know well. He’s very hard-working, physical and a great leader. But I must say, the two English locks, [George] Kruis and [Maro] Itoje, especially when they play together, are special. I think Itoje gets a lot of credit, but Kruis as well is probably the clever one that runs the line-outs and does a lot of great work without being mentioned a lot.”

Itoje is next in action for England against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday, having starred in the opening 19-16 win over France. Kruis, however, has been ruled out of the Six Nations with a knee ligament injury. Wyn Jones was appointed captain for Wales’ campaign, which started with a 33-7 victory over Italy.