Victor Matfield hails ‘fighter’ Joost van der Westhuizen

Abu Dhabi: Victor Matfield, the former South Africa rugby union team captain, has praised Joost van der Westhuizen’s indomitable spirit after the Springbok legend lost his six-year battle with motor neuron disease.

And along with being regarded as one of the finest scrum-halves ever, he believes the 45-year-old’s legacy will be the “money and energy” he dedicated towards helping fellow MND sufferers through his J9 Foundation.

Van der Westhuizen, who captained Matfield for both their club side the Blue Bulls and South Africa before retiring in 2003, died on Monday after being admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday.

He was diagnosed with MND — a progressive and incurable condition involving degeneration of the motor neurons and wasting of the muscles — in 2011 and had been confined to a wheelchair, barely able to speak or move.

“It’s really sad but it was expected,” Matfield told Gulf News in an exclusive interview at the Gary Player Invitational golf event on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

“He really had a great fight, the same way as he fought on the field. The way he fought illness was fantastic. Everyone gave him a year [to live] when they found out he had it, but he outlived that by two or three years. That just shows the guy he was. He was always a fighter and a great example for a lot of South Africans.

“I think he also did a lot for [helping awareness of] the disease. A lot of money and energy has been focused on the disease to help other people in the future with the disease.

“All that expertise will, hopefully, help them one day.”

Matfield last saw Van der Westhuizen “a year or two ago” when “he couldn’t sit up”.

“It was really tough to see him like that,” said the former lock forward, who retired from rugby last year and was man of the match when South Africa won the 2007 World Cup final against England.

He prefers to remember his great friend in his prime, when he was famed for his relentless energy and leadership qualities.

“I actually played with him in his last game at the 2003 World Cup [against New Zealand in the quarter-finals]; we came off the field together,” recalled Matfield, who won 127 caps for his country between 2000 and 2015. “We were very good mates and neighbours for a long time. He was someone I looked up to as a youngster when he was our captain at the Bulls.

“I learned a lot from him. There were no shortcuts with Joost; he was very hard on the players and always expected the best of everyone. In 2002, we were a group of guys of 21 and 22 years old and Joost was our captain and we won the Currie Cup.

“Only Joost and I were Springboks then as all the other players were no-name brands. The way he led that whole year and helped those youngsters win the cup was just fantastic. I learned so much about captaincy from him in those few years I played with him.”

“I will definitely go to his funeral,” he added. “I think the whole rugby world will pull together to support his kids and family. He was a real legend in South African rugby and world rugby. He was a hero to so many people.”