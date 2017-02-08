Victor Matfield calls for change in Springboks rugby

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Victor Matfield calls for change in Springboks rugby

Ex-captain believes his ailing country is lacking strong leadership at the top

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: There have been few more totemic figures in South African rugby than Victor Matfield — literally and metaphorically.

The 6ft 7 ins former lock was a lineout colossus and led by example as Springboks captain — but his retirement in 2015 has coincided with an alarming slump in his country’s fortunes.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winners lie sixth in the world rankings, just over a year after they came third at the 2015 RWC. As such, urgent change is needed to restore South Africa to their former glories, the 2007 World Cup winner believes.

“The biggest problem is we don’t have someone at the top saying, ‘Look, I’m making all the rugby decisions. I want to tell you what the vision is and how we’re going to play’,” he told Gulf News in Abu Dhabi before taking part in the Gary Player Invitational golf event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. “Someone very strong, that gives the whole country a dream and almost a manual of how we’re going to do things, how we’re going to train and what our fitness levels should be like.

“Once we get someone at the helm that really leads things and almost pushes everyone in the right direction, I think there will be a lot of change.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Rugby

Joost van der Westhuizen: A tribute to a legend

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system