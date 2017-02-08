Victor Matfield calls for change in Springboks rugby

Abu Dhabi: There have been few more totemic figures in South African rugby than Victor Matfield — literally and metaphorically.

The 6ft 7 ins former lock was a lineout colossus and led by example as Springboks captain — but his retirement in 2015 has coincided with an alarming slump in his country’s fortunes.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winners lie sixth in the world rankings, just over a year after they came third at the 2015 RWC. As such, urgent change is needed to restore South Africa to their former glories, the 2007 World Cup winner believes.

“The biggest problem is we don’t have someone at the top saying, ‘Look, I’m making all the rugby decisions. I want to tell you what the vision is and how we’re going to play’,” he told Gulf News in Abu Dhabi before taking part in the Gary Player Invitational golf event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. “Someone very strong, that gives the whole country a dream and almost a manual of how we’re going to do things, how we’re going to train and what our fitness levels should be like.

“Once we get someone at the helm that really leads things and almost pushes everyone in the right direction, I think there will be a lot of change.”