Smith determined to nail down spot in Wales front row

Rome: Had he had his way, Nicky Smith would be lining up against Italy captain Sergio Parisse at No. 8 for Wales on Sunday, kick-off 6pm UAE time, rather than packing down in the front row.

The loosehead prop, who beat the in-form Rob Evans to the starting spot for Wales’s Six Nations opener in Rome, began life at his boyhood club Waunarlwydd at the base of the scrum before realising around the age of 10 or 11 that he was “too short and chubby” for No. 8 and that the front row would be his best option.

“My team manager moved me down there and I had a few arguments with him because I didn’t want to do it,” Smith recalled this week, smiling at the memory.

“Luckily, I listened to him. I’d like to have been the next Sergio Parisse, but I was nowhere near to be fair.” Wales fans will hope Waunarlwydd’s loss of a powerful, albeit rather squat No. 8 — at just 6ft — will be their gain.

Smith, who joined the Ospreys aged 18 and has since racked up around 50 appearances for them, returned to the Wales side in the autumn after 13 months out with pectoral and ankle injuries and was one of only a handful of Welsh players to emerge with credit from the internationals then.

So much so that despite the form of Scarlets rival Evans, who missed those games through injury, the 22-year-old has hung on to his starting spot.

“I play my best rugby when there’s competition and, to be fair, Rob is a great player,” Evans said of their rivalry. “We push each other well. I get the opportunity in this game but I know I’ll have to produce my best performance with Rob there as I could lose my shirt quite easily.”

With veteran Gethin Jenkins out with a bicep injury, there is a sense that the Wales loosehead berth is there to be grabbed long-term.

And Smith is hoping that, having shed a bit of weight, he can offer more in the loose than he has in the past.

The son of an amateur bodybuilder, the 17st 11lb prop admits he used to hit the weights pretty hard.

“It’s fallen apart a bit with my pectoral injury [which required surgery] but I did manage to get up to 200kg once with a bench,” he said.

“That was a long time ago now.” He rates fellow prop Samson Lee as the strongman in the group now, but he is happy for that to be the case if it means he offers more around the park. “I’ve dropped a little bit of weight. I was maybe concentrating on scrummaging too much and that meant my work around the field was suffering. That’s something I want to bring to my game and I feel like it’s going in the right direction.

“I’m just looking forward to -getting my opportunity now. In the autumn, Gethin was always there to help me if I had any questions. If I was worried about anything, he’d be the first person I’d go to. Obviously it’s a bit of a loss with him not being here in this period but I still have people like Paul James back at the Ospreys. Me and Rob help each other too.

“We’re fighting for the same shirt, but at the end of the day we’re teammates and help each other out.” Wales have put 60 points on Italy the last two times they have played them, and have not lost to the Azzurri in a decade, but Italy’s new coach Conor O’Shea insists they will face a different team this year; one which has grown in confidence since beating South Africa in the autumn. “We have to impose our game plan on them, and at the end of the 80 minutes we will see,” said the former Harlequins director of rugby. We want a great, great performance this weekend to make everyone understand that we are on the right track. We are changing, and it is possible to change our history.”