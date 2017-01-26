Six Nations braced for new high-tackle guidelines

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Six Nations braced for new high-tackle guidelines

England hooker working to change his technique ahead of next month event

Gulf News
 

London: England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.

Hartley was sent off and banned for six weeks for a high, swinging arm tackle in a club game in December and since then World Rugby has introduced guidelines that heavily penalise a tackler for contact above the shoulders, however unintentional.

Having spent more than a year of his career serving suspensions, Hartley is more aware than most that players need to adapt quickly on the international stage.

“We’re seeing a lot more cards and penalties in club games so we just have to adapt as players,” Hartley told reporters at the Six Nations launch on Wednesday when he was also confirmed as captain for England’s opener against France on Feb. 4.

“I’ve been working hard on my much-documented tackle technique. For me it’s a question of bringing my arms tighter to my body, a few technical things.” England coach Eddie Jones was part of the working group behind the new directive, but stressed that nothing fundamental had changed.

“It’s always been illegal to attack the head but now if you touch the head it’s a penalty,” said the Australian, who looked as if he had been on the end of a high hit himself, sporting a huge black eye that he said came from a bathroom fall.

“It [the guidelines] will take some getting used to but it’s like when you put a new speed camera in and thousands of people are caught, but a year later the fines have decreased.

“The next three months will probably see a proliferation of cards until players learn to drive safely.

“We don’t want parents to be worried about the safety of their kids and this is good for the future of the game.” SAFETY CONCERN That safety concern was behind World Rugby’s initiative and the sport’s governing body has been pleased with how the change has been adopted at all levels of the game. “It’s early days but I think everyone recognises this is a positive and necessary move,” spokesman Dominic Rumbles told Reuters.

“These changes have been entirely founded on research on over 600 head injury incidents in over 1,500 matches and that data says that the tackle is responsible for 76 percent of head injuries.

“In the tackle 73 percent of those injuries occur to the tackler and the tackler is at much greater risk when he is upright.

“Essentially we are trying to take the two heads away from each other.

“Referees, players and coaches have been well briefed so everyone’s just getting on with it.”

Not everybody was so positive, however.

“I said to [former South Africa centre] Brendan [Venter] he’d never have played a game of rugby in his life if those rules were active in his day,” Italy coach Conor O’Shea said of the hard-hitter who is now his defence coach.

“We are aware of and talk about it (high tackles) and I hope common sense will prevail but there will probably be more head injuries now with people going too low.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Rugby

Goode fears Ireland might edge England

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services