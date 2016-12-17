Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Racing shocked by rugby retirement of Johan Goosen at 24

South African back stuns his French club to quit and become ‘a commercial director’ back home

Gulf News
 

Paris: French club champion Racing 92 was considering legal action after it was shocked by the retirement of its 24-year-old Springboks back Johan Goosen on Friday.

Goosen made “the unbelievable decision” to stop playing and return home to South Africa where he had “an alleged hiring as a commercial director,” Racing said in a statement on its website.

Club president Jacky Lorenzetti believed Goosen was making a mistake to finish his playing career, and not respecting a new contract in June that gave him three more years at the Paris-based club.

“The club reserve the right to give such conduct all appropriate judicial follow-up, both with regard to Johan Goosen and those who advise him,” Lorenzetti said.

Goosen joined Racing from the Cheetahs in 2014, and helped the club win its first Top 14 title this year in 26 years. His ability to play across the backline earned him Top 14 player of the year, and a recall to the Springboks after two years.

He received seven more test caps this year, the last just three weeks ago in Cardiff.

Goosen was not in the Racing lineup which lost to Glasgow 23-7 on Friday in European Champions Cup pool play.

More from Rugby

tags from this story

South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Rugby

US league in danger of being booted into touch

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed