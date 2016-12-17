Racing shocked by rugby retirement of Johan Goosen at 24
Paris: French club champion Racing 92 was considering legal action after it was shocked by the retirement of its 24-year-old Springboks back Johan Goosen on Friday.
Goosen made “the unbelievable decision” to stop playing and return home to South Africa where he had “an alleged hiring as a commercial director,” Racing said in a statement on its website.
Club president Jacky Lorenzetti believed Goosen was making a mistake to finish his playing career, and not respecting a new contract in June that gave him three more years at the Paris-based club.
“The club reserve the right to give such conduct all appropriate judicial follow-up, both with regard to Johan Goosen and those who advise him,” Lorenzetti said.
Goosen joined Racing from the Cheetahs in 2014, and helped the club win its first Top 14 title this year in 26 years. His ability to play across the backline earned him Top 14 player of the year, and a recall to the Springboks after two years.
He received seven more test caps this year, the last just three weeks ago in Cardiff.
Goosen was not in the Racing lineup which lost to Glasgow 23-7 on Friday in European Champions Cup pool play.