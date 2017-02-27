Jones says Scotland will have to justify ‘big talk’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jones says Scotland will have to justify ‘big talk’

Cotter’s clan are shouting proud but England coach questions whether they can walk the walk

Image Credit: AFP
England’s Jack Nowell (right) dives over the line to score his second try during the Six Nations match against Italy.
Gulf News
 

Twickenham: England coach Eddie Jones tried to get an early blow in against Scotland by questioning whether they could back up “their big talk” in next month’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

Jones’s men remained on course for a second successive Grand Slam with a 36-15 win over Italy at Twickenham on Sunday, after eventually overcoming the Azzurri’s spoiling tactics of refusing to commit to rucks.

Victory over Scotland in the Calcutta Cup clash on March 11 would see Six Nations leaders England equal world champions New Zealand’s all-time record of 18 successive wins by a leading rugby union nation.

Vern Cotter’s Scotland, however, are on a roll after beating Wales 29-13 at Murrayfield on Saturday and they have now won two out of their three Six Nations matches this season.

“We believe we can beat England if we play like we did in the second half,” said Scotland captain John Barclay after his side scored 20 unanswered points against Wales at Murrayfield.

But the fact remains that Scotland have not beaten England at Twickenham since 1983.

 

‘Expectations’

 

“We’re looking forward to Scotland coming down,” said Jones ahead of the Triple Crown decider.

“They’re talking big already, they’re on a roll, they’re confident, but they’ve got to carry round the expectations now for the whole Scotland nation for the next two weeks before they come down and play us,” the Australian added

For all the frustration he felt with Italy’s approach on Sunday, Jones — yet to lose a match as England coach after he was appointed following the team’s first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup — had no complaints about his side’s position.

“If you said where we wanted to be at the end of three rounds [of the Six Nations], we’re exactly there.”

England, 10-5 down at half-time against Italy, scored five of their six tries in the match after the break and Jones said: “Six tries, three wins, a bonus point. Mate, we’re flying.”

 

‘More crazy things’

 

Meanwhile, Italy coach Conor O’Shea was proud of the way his side, thrashed 63-10 by his native Ireland in their previous match, had fronted up.

Jones had said he wanted England to “take Italy to the cleaners,” a point not lost on O’Shea.

“He wanted 70 [points] so he wanted to ‘take us to the cleaners’,” O’Shea said.

“Is that respect? I actually loved it when they kicked for goal as that was a bit of respect and I’m gutted that we finished the game off the way we did.”

O’Shea said assistant coach Brendan Venter, the former South Africa international and the man who laid the foundations for the current success of English and European champions Saracens, for the tactical plan which so annoyed England.

Sergio Parisse, Italy’s captain, insisted the Azzurri had done nothing wrong in standing off rucks and trying to block the line of a pass from England scrum-half Danny Care to fly-half George Ford.

“We just followed the rules. Obviously it’s still a defeat for us so we can’t be happy for that, but I’m really proud of the boys and the team because we are not the same level as England, and we come to Twickenham, and we go into the changing rooms (at half-time) leading in the score,” said Parisse.

The veteran No 8 added: “Today was a good plan. So it’s good for Conor and Brendan and all the staff.

“For us, as the players, it’s important that we stick to the plan, and give it 100 per cent.

“We’ll maybe have another plan, more crazy things!”

Meanwhile, an unrepentant O’Shea said: “This is an unbelievable rugby nation which is in trouble.

“We will dig our way out of this hole by thinking differently.

“There’s so much to do, but we’ll do it and I think [Sunday] you could almost say we’ve had enough and we’re going to fight.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Rugby

Rugby head Beaumont to ‘discuss’ Italy tactics

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat