Itoje set for flanker role against France
London: Maro Itoje looks set to step into England’s blindside flanker void after being named on Tuesday alongside three locks in a 25-man squad for their Six Nations opener against France at Twickenham on Saturday.
With Chris Robshaw missing the entire tournament with a shoulder injury, lock Itoje was widely tipped to take the number six shirt. Itoje has played in the back row for Saracens and England previously, notably moving to the position during last summer’s final Test in the 3-0 series win over Australia. (Reuters)