Hartley: My fault we took too long to handle Italy’s tactic

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hartley: My fault we took too long to handle Italy’s tactic

England captain takes blame for team’s confusion and says opponents’ no-ruck ploy was a ‘good lesson’

Image Credit: Reuters
England’s Dylan Hartley and Kyle Sinckler go through the paces during a training session at the St Edward’s School, Oxford on Wednesday. England defeated Italy 36-15 on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

London: Dylan Hartley, the England captain, has admitted that he was initially “confused” and then “at fault” for not dealing with Italy’s unexpected no-ruck strategy in Sunday’s Six Nations game at Twickenham.

As the countdown to the Calcutta Cup on March 11 begins in earnest, the Northampton hooker has pledged to take remedial action by mugging up on the law book, assuring England supporters that the embarrassing scenario will never be repeated.

The sound of ‘mea culpa’ and breasts being beaten at England’s short-term training base in Oxford, where they have gathered for a three-day camp ahead of the build-up to the pivotal match against Scotland at Twickenham, was most welcome, given the air of denial in the immediate aftermath of the halting 36-15 victory over the Azzurri.

Hartley showed just why Eddie Jones, the head coach, values his strength of character and up-front persona as he addressed the issue publicly for the first time, not shying away from criticism of his own role as captain.

“We took too long [to get to grips with it], and that is my fault,” Hartley said. “It won’t happen again. Hindsight is a [expletive], but if I could go back I would have seen what was happening earlier and dealt with it earlier. We have now looked at scenarios where, if it happens again, we can react more quickly.

“I was trying to figure out what was happening. I was confused. Sometimes I saw one or two blue shirts and thought it was a ruck but it wasn’t until I saw [Italy scrum-half] Edoardo Gori standing in our passing channel that I got confused as to what was going on. I questioned the referee but he wasn’t going to change his mind, so I just rolled with it.

“That scenario is now covered. We have learnt from it. And if it happens again we will be tooled-up to deal with it.”

Part of that process has involved Hartley leading the way in getting to grips with every detail of the law book. The ploy adopted by Italy, to back off once the tackle is made so as not to form a ruck, thereby avoiding the setting up of an offside line, is not new but it has rarely been used to the extent that it was last Sunday.

And whatever demons and tricks might be lurking in the law book, Hartley is determined not to get caught out again.

“For me is it is a good lesson to brush up on the laws and know my stuff,” said Hartley, who made no attempt to duck his responsibility by claiming that he was too involved at the sharp end to absorb fully what was happening.

“I was in just about every breakdown, in the thick of it and pretty well equipped to see.

“We have seen it before but not all game, not continuously. But that is the learning, isn’t it? I have already done so [mugged up on laws]. I don’t actually possess a [law] book. Maybe I should get one. I think we all know that particular law now. We are all pretty clear on that. We are not [embarrassed] by it, just surprised. We have moved on.”

Hartley agreed that the modern game, with its constant scrutiny and endless analysis, means that teams have to be more and more inventive to outwit the opposition.

Scotland managed to do it in the opening weekend’s 27-22 victory against Ireland at Murrayfield, with centre Alex Dunbar positioning himself in a line-out and scoring directly from the throw as Ireland stood off him and marked in the conventional way against the forwards.

“I am sure Scotland will be working on something,” Hartley said. “You can do as much analysis as you like but every team is going to bring something different.”

Only two players sat out full training, lock Joe Launchbury, who woke up with a bug, and his Wasps colleague, flanker James Haskell, who is on a modified programme following toe surgery. The squad were once again put through their paces as they continue to hit higher and higher marks in fitness levels.

If Hartley was prepared to accept that his leadership in dealing with the Italian tactic had not been up to standard, he took exception to the notion that England have been fortunate to get to this point, the only unbeaten side in the championship, by coming through in the latter stages as they did against France and Wales.

“You make your own luck by training bloody hard in the week,” he said. “It was not luck. I’d like to abolish luck. Everyone said it would be an open tournament and it is. We are not playing mugs but we are three from three. That is not luck. Look at George Ford to Owen Farrell to Elliot Daly in the 76th minute [against Wales], fatigued, yet pinpoint passes. That is not luck. “We train to finish strongly. Our numbers [in conditioning] show that: metres per minute, accelerations per minute, have doubled. Time getting off the floor, too. That is not luck. We have had to earn every victory. We are in a pretty good place.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Rugby

Rugby head Beaumont to ‘discuss’ Italy tactics

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March