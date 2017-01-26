Mobile
English chiefs reassured by doping tests

Only for positive results last season prove the game is clean

Gulf News
 

London: English Rugby Union bosses say the sport’s most recent anti-doping statistics prove the game is clean after only four positive tests were found last season.

In total 1,001 tests were taken, which represents a significant rise in the number of blood and urine samples at all levels of the game - 282 more than in 2014-15 and almost double the figure from 2013-14.

Most of this increase came at the elite end of the game - England’s international players were tested 360 times last term, up from 135 a season before - because of the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and build-up to last year’s Olympic Games.

In the foreword of the Rugby Football Union’s annual anti-doping report, the Rugby Players’ Association director Richard Bryan wrote: “Given the impact of doping on the wider sporting landscape, it is reassuring to see another season concluded with no indication of systemic doping or illicit drug use among the elite player population in England.”

While Nigel Melville, the RFU’s professional rugby director and chair of the anti-doping advisory group, wrote: “A clean sport is one which can thrive and grow, and one which will encourage the next generation of players to pick up a ball and play.

“Since taking over the professional rugby department I have been impressed by the genuine desire of all in the game to keep it doping-free.”

As in previous seasons, the four positive tests came from outside the elite game in what the RFU refers to as “community rugby”, three of these were for steroids and one was a refusal to supply a sample, which counts as a positive test under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

The RFU also runs an extensive testing programme for illicit, recreational drugs, with 386 tests performed last season resulting in two positives.

The majority of these tests are done using hair samples.

