UAE need heroes from men and women’s cricket

Cricketers need a stage to perform if they are to blossom into good players.

Be it men’s or women’s cricket, if there are no tournaments for players to display their skills then no one will be able to make a mark in the game.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), by organising a series for the men’s national team against England A and Afghanistan and an international tournament for women, has given a big boost to the players and the game in the UAE.

In fact, such series and tournaments should have been organised by the ECB much earlier because it is initiatives like these that helps the game progress in any country.

Heroes or role models are vital for anyone to work hard on their game. Heroes emerge from matches and tournaments. Let’s take the impact of the UAE forming a women’s cricket team. Players who got selected to represent the UAE were given a huge boost by the colleges and institutions they represent.

They proudly announced that their student or staff member was a national team player. When these players go on to make a mark and their deeds appear in the media, other women too will be encouraged to take up the game.

Samiya Salim, who won the player of the match award in the first match of the ongoing International women’s Twenty20 tournament — and UAE skipper Humaira Tasneem’s deadly six-wicket match winning spell — will inspire many more to take interest in the game.

There was a time in the UAE when girls never played cricket. It was during such a phase that Natasha Michael, the current vice-captain of the team, took up the game and, training along with the boys, she then went on to captain the UAE team.

Charvi Bhatt, a former UAE women team captain, also coached cricketers in England during her studies there.

Today these cricketers are not known in the UAE for their professional or academic achievements alone but also as top women cricketers of the country.

Take the impact of men’s national team matches against England A and Afghanistan.

Though UAE failed to win any of the series, opener Rohan Mustafa has proved to be a good consistent opening batsman.

Shaiman Anwar, after his century in the 50-over 2015 World Cup, continues to show his form. Rameez Shahzad, who came up the ranks from UAE schools cricket, has revealed he is a dependable batsman.

The fact that UAE lost only by slender margins against Afghanistan clearly points out that with more exposure the national team players can create an impact in international cricket.

UAE need cricket heroes, and that can emerge when ECB stages their own tournaments or invites international teams to play here.