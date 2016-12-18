Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

UAE need heroes from men and women’s cricket

ECB’s initiative to organise own tournament and series is a big boost for players

Gulf News
 

Cricketers need a stage to perform if they are to blossom into good players.

Be it men’s or women’s cricket, if there are no tournaments for players to display their skills then no one will be able to make a mark in the game.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), by organising a series for the men’s national team against England A and Afghanistan and an international tournament for women, has given a big boost to the players and the game in the UAE.

In fact, such series and tournaments should have been organised by the ECB much earlier because it is initiatives like these that helps the game progress in any country.

Heroes or role models are vital for anyone to work hard on their game. Heroes emerge from matches and tournaments. Let’s take the impact of the UAE forming a women’s cricket team. Players who got selected to represent the UAE were given a huge boost by the colleges and institutions they represent.

They proudly announced that their student or staff member was a national team player. When these players go on to make a mark and their deeds appear in the media, other women too will be encouraged to take up the game.

Samiya Salim, who won the player of the match award in the first match of the ongoing International women’s Twenty20 tournament — and UAE skipper Humaira Tasneem’s deadly six-wicket match winning spell — will inspire many more to take interest in the game.

There was a time in the UAE when girls never played cricket. It was during such a phase that Natasha Michael, the current vice-captain of the team, took up the game and, training along with the boys, she then went on to captain the UAE team.

Charvi Bhatt, a former UAE women team captain, also coached cricketers in England during her studies there.

Today these cricketers are not known in the UAE for their professional or academic achievements alone but also as top women cricketers of the country.

Take the impact of men’s national team matches against England A and Afghanistan.

Though UAE failed to win any of the series, opener Rohan Mustafa has proved to be a good consistent opening batsman.

Shaiman Anwar, after his century in the 50-over 2015 World Cup, continues to show his form. Rameez Shahzad, who came up the ranks from UAE schools cricket, has revealed he is a dependable batsman.

The fact that UAE lost only by slender margins against Afghanistan clearly points out that with more exposure the national team players can create an impact in international cricket.

UAE need cricket heroes, and that can emerge when ECB stages their own tournaments or invites international teams to play here.

More from Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportOur Writers

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Our Writers

Stop all excuses, England are not tough enough

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed