Talking Point: Dravid leaves his fans in awe again

A small news item on India’s Republic Day caught my attention — as it must have for the legion of Rahul Dravid fans. ‘The Wall,’ had turned down an honorary doctorate from his alma mater Bangalore University, saying that he would prefer to actually earn the doctorate by working on any sports-related research some day.

This is the second time Dravid has done it, the first occasion was in 2014 when he said a ‘no’ to Gulbarga University. This reminded me of an interaction, involving a senior cricket writer from India and one of my early day bosses, and Dravid himself. Those were not the days when the team merchandise were readily available and this journalist had requested Dravid during a net session if he could gift one of the India caps. The affable Dravid had refused, saying that these caps had to be ‘earned,’ not given away as freebies.

Now, this tells you something about the man — who has all along been respected as an individual whose philosophy seemed to be shunning things in life which are ‘not cricket.’ Is it something that comes naturally to him, or it’s a gesture to project himself as a holier than thou? The practice of having honorary doctorates conferred upon an individual who has distinguished himself in some field is an accepted one — the likes of a Amitabh Bachchan, SRK or even Dravid’s good friend Sachin Tendulkar has quite a few of such honours adorning their Hall of Fame.

The celebrities have, after all, not fished for such accolades but it’s often the institutes who choose to seize their moment in the sun with the gesture. However, it’s the sense of propriety — that the game teaches a batsman to ‘walk’ if he has actually nicked a delivery to the wicketkeeper — that seems to drive this man even nearly five years after quitting the game.

When there was a clamour for making Dravid the Indian coach at the talk of Duncan Fletcher’s exit a few years back, the Bangalorean stood up and said he was still not ready for the big job and would rather work with the younger talent of the country. Well, this is what he has started doing as the coach of India ‘A’ and Indian Under-19 team and the results have been showing with the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Jayant Yadav and Kedar Jadhav showing the depth of talent in Indian ranks.

There could well be a counterpoint to some of what some might call a ‘Dravid-ism’ now — is he averse to often rolling up his sleeves for the dirty job and staking his reputation? Remember him quitting the Indian captaincy shortly after the debacle of 2007 ICC World Cup or refusing the senior team’s coaching role as it’s the hot seat? It’s however unjust to say that Dravid shuns responsibilities — his batting records overseas vindicates it.

At a time when the world is full of opportunism and spotlight-seekers, Dravid’s ways could sometimes be anachronistic. Fair enough, but it’s this quality which makes him such a rare breed.

Take a bow, Dravid. Please stay the way you are!